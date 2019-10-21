Dr. N. Karen Thames PsyD of The EPIC Foundation to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

DES PLAINES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All across the country, women are suffering in silence. They're not being heard, even by their doctors.

Dr. N. Karen Thames is the founder and Executive Director of The EPIC Foundation, Empowering People with Invisible Chronic Illness, a 501(c)3, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support, advocacy, and tools to empower those affected by chronic illnesses to thrive.

Dr. Thames was compelled to establish this non-profit three years ago because of her own experiences living with chronic illness and surviving a rare life-threatening illness from which she almost died.

In 2006, a year after earning her doctorate in clinical psychology, Dr. Thames gained 30 pounds in 30 days. Over the next year-and-a-half, she would gain 150 lbs.

“There was no rhyme or reason for it,” recalls Dr. Thames. “My health was spiraling out of control. Everyone around me saw the transformation in front of their eyes: my clients were seeing this happen; my colleagues were seeing this happen. I sought answers for many years and trusted the physicians in my life. I changed my diet and exercised. Nothing worked.”

Dr. Thames soon developed diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, heart murmur. It was impacting her ability to move around.

Then one day while scrolling through the channels, she came across a program called Mystery Diagnosis. This episode, a rerun from 2003, was on Cushing's Disease.

Cushing’s Disease is known as “the fat disease” for its rapid, unexplainable and excessive weight gain. Cushing’s is caused by a tumor on the pituitary located on the base of the brain, which triggers the adrenal glands to pump cortisol, the stress hormone that governs our fight-or-flight response. Excess cortisol in the body translates into steroids, which results in physical symptoms.

“My eyes were fixated on this program,” recalls Dr. Thames. “I watched this woman go through the steps she took to try to get a diagnosis. I literally went through a checklist and realized that is what I have.”

Cushing’s is diagnosed for one to three in every million people. Doctors are told in medical school they'll probably never see a case of Cushing's in their lifetime.

“Women need to realize that we are the most important part of our medical team,” says Dr. Thames. “We are the person who decides who will be allowed in that circle. Doctors are consultants, they aren't in charge of our life. I grew to learn that from myself and it empowered me.

Empowerment is also increasing awareness to others, including loved ones. That’s why Dr. Thames launched The EPIC Foundation.

“I wanted it to be a place where people can go and be validated in this emotional experience that they have with the journey,” says Dr. Thames. “It affected my finances, it affected my marriage, it affected my confidence. At one point, I became completely bed-ridden. But empowerment comes from within, and I felt that my purpose was to give back in a meaningful way. It's important for us to teach others to not just live but thrive. Together, we are EPIC!”

For more information, visit www.epictogether.org



