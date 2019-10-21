Masterbatch Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Masterbatch Market Analysis - Global & Regional Industry Forecast (2018 - 2023)"

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The widespread use of plastic products in both domestic and commercial applications will help the global masterbatch market grow. The fact that the use of these additives helps improve productivity, saves cost for the manufacturer and improves the toughness, stiffness and adhesive properties of plastic creates a high demand for these products. However, the increase in the pan of plastics all over the world and the stringent laws in manufacturing and distributing plastic items is a restraint that will affect the growth of this market.

Plastics are organic compounds that can be both synthetic and non-synthetic in nature. Plastic is flexible and malleable and hence is used in a variety of applications globally. There are two types of plastics – common and specialist depending on their usage. The easiest way to impart color to plastics while manufacturing them is by using a masterbatch. These can be both solid and liquid additives and are economical ways to get plastic its bright color. In many applications, these can also be used to impart other favorable properties to plastic.

This masterbatch report talks about the past and the present market condition and goes on to forecast the growth of the market for the years between 2018 and 2023. The report identifies opportunities and risk factors that the market will have in the coming years. It also identifies important values like projected sales and revenue figures, export and import data and the CAGR of the market in the coming years. The past and the future market trends are explained and compared clearly too.

Key Players:

Schulman, Inc.

2. Ampacet Corporation

3. Cabot Corporation

4. Clariant AG

5. Hubron International Ltd.

6. Penn Color, Inc.

7. Plastiblends India Ltd.

8. Global Colors Group

9. PolyOne Corporation

10. Tosaf Group

Market Segmentation

The different types of masterbatch types that this report talks about are black, white, color, additive, and fillers. The individual demand of these different types is analyzed too. Based on the demand, the type that will hold the largest market share is identified. Based on the types of carrier polymers used, the market is split into Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET). This report goes on to determine which carrier polymer will have the highest demand in the forecasted period and the carriers that will lag behind in their sales and usage.

Regional Analysis

The APAC will clearly be a very important region to watch out when it comes to contributing to the growth of the global masterbatch market. The increase in the number of packaging and plastic manufacturing companies that will be established in countries like China, India, and Taiwan will be the reason for the increased demand for additives from this market. The demand for plastic products by people of developing countries in the APAC region is also a positive factor for growth. Other regions like Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are also analyzed.

Industry News

During the K 2019 trade fair for plastics and rubber, ALOK Masterbatches, one of the prominent key players in Asia will announce a strategic partnership with Microban, which is a global leader in the antimicrobial and odor control additives market.

Table Of Content:

Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Forces

5. Market Outlook by Type (Current size & future market estimates)

6. Market Outlook by Function (Current size & future market estimates)

7. Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates)

8. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation)

