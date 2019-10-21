Luminaries in Tech and Animation to speak at SIGGRAPH Asia 2019

SIGGRAPH Asia 2019

SIGGRAPH Asia 2019 will spotlight some of the foremost innovators and pioneers in the computer graphics and animation industries today.

The featured sessions at SIGGRAPH Asia 2019 involve keynotes, panels and luminaries who will discuss the advances and wonderful technology that is being developed in our industry.” — Mark Elendt, Featured Sessions Program Chair

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIGGRAPH Asia 2019 will spotlight some of the foremost innovators and pioneers in the computer graphics and animation industries today."The featured sessions at SIGGRAPH Asia 2019 are going to involve keynotes, panels and luminaries in our industry who are going to talk about the advances and the wonderful technology that is being developed in our industry," says the event’s Featured Sessions Program Chair, Mark Elendt, who has been a developer at Side Effects Software for over 25 years.The sessions span conversations about the making of some of the most famous animated films today, through to full dome experiences, and the technical aspects of creating, and securely protecting, mixed reality technology.Highlights of the Featured Sessions include:Staging the EndgameSidney Kombo-Kintombo, Weta Digital’s Animation Supervisor, breaks down iconic scenes in Avengers: Endgame to reveal how Weta's animators leveraged new animation toolsets and extensive experience in the MCU to portray the inevitable fate of The Avengers.Making of Pixar OnwardSet in a suburban fantasy world, Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Renee Tam, Lightspeed Lead at Pixar Animation Studios, takes you through the making of Onward.Star Wars: Over Four Decades of Storytelling with InnovationRob Bredow, SVP, Executive Creative Director & Head, Industrial Light & Magic will highlight some of the most innovative visual effects in the Star Wars series, spanning forty years of work. Bredow served as a creative partner to the filmmakers throughout the production.Analysis and Execution-How Weta Digital Created Junior for Gemini ManWeta Digital’s VFX Supervisor Guy Williams will present how Weta Digital created, for Ang Lee's Gemini Man, a completely digital character, Junior, who is a younger clone of Will Smith's character Henry in the film. Guy specializes in photo-real effects and creatures for live action film.Childish Gambino's Pharos-Real-Time Dome Projection for Live ConcertIn late 2018, a dazzling three-day immersive music event was held in a 160-foot-wide inflatable dome in a remote New Zealand location. To create the experience, Weta Digital and 2n Design created captivating 360-degree interactive visuals for the dome projections. Keith Miller, Visual Effects Supervisor for Weta Digital and Alejandro Crawford, Co-Founder of 2n will present a glimpse behind the scenes of creating the ground-breaking and award-winning event.In Conversation with Animal Logic's Co-Founder and CEO, Zareh NalbandianZareh, together with Ian Failes, Founder of VFX and Animation Publication ‘befores & afters’, will explore the symbiotic relationship between creativity and technology. Describing his journey of 28 years in the art of animation and storytelling, Zareh will discuss the challenges and strengths of setting up a creative studio in Asia-Pacific, and how we can apply these insights today.The Story of HoloLensThe story of HoloLens is founded in the journey to merge the best parts of the digital world with the physical world. From the early days of Kinect to the launch of HoloLens 2, this singular pursuit has taken Microsoft through invention, leaps of faith, and an ongoing discovery of what this technology can do to transform work, play and communications. Charlie Han, Product Lead, HoloLens, Microsoft will explore some of the toughest technical challenges, along with the human component and how it can guide our collective development of this new medium.The Cyber Security Challenges for Next-Generation Mixed-RealityGiven that mixed-reality systems can control or alter a significant amount of our sensory input, the potential downsides of exploits of mixed-reality systems are very significant. System misuse by attackers can for instance lead to psychological, physical, reputational, social and economic harm. Panel speakers will explore potential threats in mixed-reality systems, discuss how to mitigate them and how to better protect end-users moving forward. Speakers for the session come from The University of Queensland, University of Oxford, University College London, Magic Leap and XR Safety Initiative (XRSI).Proactive Large-Scale Pipeline Efficiency ManagementHear perspectives on balancing the creation of amazing visuals in tight production time frames from Aidan Sarsfield (Animal Logic); Ernest Petti (Walt Disney Animation Studios); Mark Hills (Framestore); Phil Pham (Industrial Light & Magic); and Renee Tam (Pixar).Bridging the Gap between Education and industry in the VFX, Games and Animation fieldsThis panel discussion addresses a widening gap between educational offerings and industry needs. The disparity is a personal loss to graduates and a threat to continued sector growth. To meet the opportunities and challenges in VFX, Animation and Creative Industries Education, most especially the talent pipeline, Academia and Industry need to work in unison.Computer Animation FestivalAt the Computer Animation Festival 2019, "You will be able to see a lot of different films, coming from many areas of the world. We got a ton of submissions, and we are putting together a program that represents all the different aspects of computer graphics in terms of animation, visual effects, and advertising, and so on,” says Computer Animation Festival Program Chair, Pol Jeremias-Vila. Highlights include:The Making of The Lion KingElliot Newman, MPC VFX Supervisor, takes us behind the scenes of the film’s computer-generated imagery (CGI) production.Visualizing "Birth of Planet Earth" for Fulldome Theaters, features a panel discussion by Robert Patterson, a visualization designer at NCSA’s Advanced Visualization Lab and Associate Director for Production of the eDream Institute; along with Donna J. Cox, SIGGRAPH Asia 2019’s keynote speaker, and visualization programmers AJ Christensen and Kalina Borkiewicz.SIGGRAPH Asia 2019 will take place at the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Centre from 17 to 20 November 2019. For more information. visit https://sa2019.siggraph.org

