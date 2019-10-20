Elevate Property Solutions Secures Multifamily Property Sale in Miami, FL

Elevate Property Solutions has sold Franklin Estates, a 45-unit multifamily located Miami, Florida for $5.4 million

The sale of Franklin Estates represents the highest price per unit transaction in Miami this year.

There is a short supply of multifamily investment properties in South Florida and the demand far outweighs the availability for them.” — Ana Gazawi

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevate Property Solutions secured the sale of Franklin Estates, a 45-unit rental community located on 240-242 NW 37 Street in the West Lakes submarket of Miami, Fla. The purchase price of $5.4 million, or $120,000 per unit represents a 70% appreciation in value above the $1.6 million price paid for the property in 2017.Elevate Property Solutions’ South Florida multifamily investment sales team, which included Ana Gazawi, Sarah Smith and Norma Mendoza, represented both the seller, Kiskaeya, LLC, and the buyer, First Street Apartments, LLC. Both parties are locally-based private investors with properties throughout South Florida.“The South Florida multifamily market is extremely competitive,” said Gazawi, senior vice president at Elevate Property Solutions. “There is a short supply of multifamily investment properties in South Florida and the demand far outweighs the availability of them. We received more than 9 attractive offers in just the first week of bringing the asset to the market.” "Furthermore, buyers aren’t only looking for distressed assets with a large value-add opportunity. Even turnkey, income-producing assets with strong monthly cashflow in well-situated neighborhoods are in high demand by investors.”Developed in 1979, Franklin Estates is located east of U.S. Hwy 1, just off NW 36th Street. The previous owner purchased the property in 2017 and, over the past 2 years, added value by investing over $175,000 in interior and exterior capital improvements to reposition and stabilize the asset. Consequently, the property became a highly desired asset in the area with the highest rents in the immediate market. The 15,276-square-foot multifamily building is in close proximity to grocery stores, Ever Green Park, the Sunshine Shopping Center, and A-rated schools.About Elevate Property Solutions: Founded in 2008 during one of the toughest real estate climates, Elevate Property Solutions focused on providing value-added solutions to meet the evolving needs of investors. Through a collaborative approach of leveraging the experience, expertise and resources of each of its divisions – Property Management and Project Management, Investment Sales, Capital Advisory, Tenant and Landlord Representation – Elevate Property Solutions offers unparalleled value and optimal solutions for investors worldwide.



