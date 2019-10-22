Verve Introduces Products in iVBars with Former Yankees Pitcher Phil Coke and Veteran Scott Huesing Best Selling Author

Verve and iVBars executives with Phil Coke and Scott Huesing iVBars CEO Aaron Keith and former Yankees World Series Pitcher Phil Coke Verve Systems CEO Tim TK Klund and veteran Scott Huesing, author of Echo in Ramadi

Verve CBD products bring athletes and veterans relief - now available at iVBars in Dallas area

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verve Systems, LLC (Verve) and iVBars, Inc. (iVBars) today announced a partnership to offer Verve CBD products at iVBars locations in the Dallas Metroplex area effective immediately. Verve is a leading performance and wellness brand offering myriad CBD products in Athletic, Veteran and Neuro formulations. iVBars Inc. is the premier US intravenous wellness company with 25 locations nationally and expanding.The iVBars Addison location was ground zero for the introduction of Verve products. Present was former World Series winning pitcher for the New York Yankees, Phil Coke along with US Marine veteran and best selling/award winning author [Echo in Ramadi], Scott Huesing. Verve now offers their products in the iVBars locations in Addison, Mansfield and Rockwell.“We are thrilled to partner with iVBars to leverage our strategy of educating people about CBD, while expanding our brand-reach and distribution. Our trusted athlete, celebrity and veteran ambassadors are powerful marketing assets that we bring to our distribution relationships. While we maintain a robust direct e-commerce business at www.verveforever.com , the opportunity to provide our performance and wellness CBD products in iVBars is a win win for both our companies!” Says Tim “TK" Klund CEO of Verve Systems LLC.“iVBars is the perfect brand for us to align with and offer our products and marketing capabilities. Their facilities are world-class with healthy wellness, recovery and fitness options for customers. Their focus on offering only the best individualized treatment options fits with our own manta of performance and wellness”, stated Verve Systems, LLC President Kiran “Raj” RajBhandary.Since 2015 iVBars has created a whole new product category by offering premium and custom intravenous vitamin administration. Additionally iVBar locations across the United States offer fitness and spa amenities.“iVBars customers are interested in optimizing their ability to recover, rehydrate and gain vitamin advantages quickly,” said Aaron Keith, CEO of iVBars, Inc. “Our products are for individuals seeking to support their overall health and well-being, and coupling this with Verve CBD products is a perfect option for our customers. Verve has made a significant impact in the performance wellness, athletic and veteran markets quickly, which really caught my attention…” “Their product offering is top-notch with significant R&D spend and innovative marketing which is an undeniable, compelling advantage for us,” added Keith.About Verve Systems, LLCVerve Systems, LLC is a performance wellness company offering the highest quality, 100% responsibly manufactured CBD hemp extracts containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds, as well as a full line of 0% THC products. The company alsooffers additional nutrient based products to enhance human performance, rest, recovery and optimization. Learn more at: www.verveforever.com About iVBars, Inc.Headquartered in Dallas, TX, iVBars Inc., is the premier intravenous wellness company offering more than a dozen different vitamin and mineral cocktails offering nutrients that enter the bloodstream immediately. The company conducts business through 25 company-operated retail locations under the iVBars brand. Learn more at: www.iVBars.com ###



