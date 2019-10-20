Prominent Chicago Activist & Philanthropist Sarah Gad Announces Run for U.S. Congress with Powerful Campaign Video

Sarah Gad 2020

Sarah Gad is running for U.S. Congress in Illinois' 1st District to unseat 27-year incumbent Bobby Rush.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, COOK , October 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Gad is running for U.S. Congress in Illinois' 1st Congressional District against 27-year incumbent Bobby Rush. Gad is a former medical student-turned University of Chicago Law student who chose to pursue law school to push for criminal justice reform after her own experience as an inmate in one of America's worst jails.

Prior to law school, Gad worked for celebrated civil rights and wrongful convictions attorney Kathleen Zellner. Gad founded and currently sits on the board of two highly successful Chicago-based nonprofits: Jacket Change, which provides winter clothing and coats to the Chicago homeless, and Addiction 2 Action, which expands access to treatment for opioid addiction in correctional facilities and disadvantaged communities. She represents indigent youth and young adults charged with delinquency and crime through the Mandel Legal Aid Clinic and has volunteers her time with several local organizations, including the Chicago Community Bond Fund, a campaign to end pretrial detention and money bond. In 2019, Gad was awarded the 2019 University of Chicago Humanitarian Award for her service work and contributions to the South Side and Hyde Park communities. Click here to read Sarah Gad's full biography.

Sarah Gad was featured in a Marie Claire article. Please click here to read about Sarah Gad's article titled, "My Drug Overdose Saved My Life. Now I'm Saving Others."

