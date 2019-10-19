DietDemand Helps Dieters Get Beyond Frustrating Weight Loss Plateaus

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide telemedicine weight loss specialists, DietDemand have spent decades delving into key weight gain factors and reasons for stunted weight loss among adults. Their program consists of customized diet plans, one-on-one access to certified weight loss coaches, and prescription diet aids that are tailored toward the individual. This comprehensive approach is helping their clients hit weight loss targets within desired timeframes. This is particularly true when it comes to clients who’ve spent money and time on several other diet plans and systems (most of which are not customized and instead follow more of a cookie cutter model).

DietDemand’s strategy takes into account the reasons for previous weight loss failures and seeks to make adjustments in eating habits, encouraging nutrition, tackling stress-based eating, accounting for health issues, medications taken, body chemistry, personal macros, and a host of other factors that can get down to the heart of keeping weight under control and well as finally getting beyond weight loss plateaus. DietDemand’s weight loss coaches offer on-demand, continual weight loss help by phone or email to help with day-to-day meal planning, grocery shopping, and dining out to help clients stay on track.

Want a free, no obligation consultation with DietDemand? Call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

