Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Third Quarter 2019 Results; and to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, October 31, 2019.



The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The Conference ID is 839 5638 for the call and the replay.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 839 5638).

The company also announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences:

The Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 9:30 AM Central Time. The Baird Conference is being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

The Raymond James Growth & Value Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. The Raymond James Conference is being held at the State Room in Boston, Massachusetts.

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com. In addition, the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com .



