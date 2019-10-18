UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL MAKE 21st CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL INVESTOR PRESENTATION TO THE PHILADELPHIA SECURITIES ASSOCIATION

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) announced that it will present to the Philadelphia Securities Association (PSA) on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. UMH Properties, Inc. has been presenting to the PSA for 21 consecutive years. The Forum will be held at the Union League of Philadelphia, located in Philadelphia, PA.



Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the Company followed by a question and answer session. It is a luncheon meeting that will start at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be available on the homepage of the Company’s website at www.umh.reit .

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-9997



