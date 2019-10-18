New York Mortgage Trust 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) is scheduled to report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 after the close of market on November 5, 2019. New York Mortgage Trust's executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The conference call dial-in number is 877-312-8806.



A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nymtrust.com . Please allow extra time, prior to the call, to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 855-859-2056. The conference ID number is 7846548. The replay will be available until Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes (“REIT”). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, residential mortgage loans (including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-QM loans, second mortgage loans and other residential mortgage loans), non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and certain mortgage- and residential housing-related assets.

CONTACT: AT THE COMPANY Kristine Nario-Eng Chief Financial Officer Phone: (646) 216-2363 Email: KNario@nymtrust.com



