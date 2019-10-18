Teenage POP Star HITHA Releases New Single “Got Me Liking You”

Hitha - Got Me Liking You Hitha - Got Me Liking You

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talented pop diva HITHA released her new single, “GOT ME LIKING YOU”. Fans can listen in on this hit at all prevalent music streaming sites like Spotify, Apple itunes, Youtube Music, as well as many other sites. A music video for the track is expected to be released in the coming weeks.“When I look into your eyes, I can't hide the way I feel. When you touch my hand, I understand it's really real. You make my heart skip a beat. That's what you do to me and you give me happy feet.” HITHA sings on the track. HITHA quoted, “GOT ME LIKING YOU is a bop with a great musical arrangement. It helps me diversify my music as I typically focus on Inspirational Songs. A very different style and a catchy song for people to dance to. I'm really excited for everyone to hear it.”HITHA recently performed her first solo concert “INSPIRE” in Chennai, India to a huge crowd and the show was a roaring success. Right from the beginning of the show till the end, the audiences were equipped with huge energy. According to HITHA - “When I perform in front of my fans, I feel connected to them on a different level. I feel proud and thrilled to be performing in front of my fans. And I know I will do my best so that my fans can have a blast”.HITHA is dubbed as one of the female artists globally changing the music scene. With huge success of her recent singles and “INSPIRE” concert in India, HITHA demonstrates that she is a total entertainer and in coming years, she is all set to Combine Positivity and Pop Wizardry to Inspire Young Audiences and take the industry by storm.Connect with HITHA via:Press inquiries:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.