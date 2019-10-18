Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband live in arenas just in time for basketball and hockey

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is live in Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Chase Center in San Francisco and Pepsi Center in Denver; Madison Square Garden and more arenas coming soon.

Verizon’s 5G can enable immersive mobile fan experiences and allow fans to capture the action in the arenas.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it’s a concert, sporting event or some other huge moment ─ Verizon’s 5G is now available in Talking Stick Resort Arena, Chase Center, Pepsi Center, and coming soon to Madison Square Garden. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service will be live in 10 arenas by the end of the 2019-2020 season.

These arenas together host millions of basketball fans, hockey fans, and concert goers each year. For those connected to it on a 5G device, Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G mobility service can provide the bandwidth for fans to access the content they want during events. Additionally, the venues, teams, vendors and other businesses that call these arenas home may be able to use 5G mobility services to provide a differentiated experience for spectators and participants alike. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband is being built right with consumers and businesses in mind.

“Verizon is leading in 5G development and is transforming how entire industries operate ranging from entertainment to manufacturing,” said Heidi Hemmer, Vice President of Technology at Verizon. “Having this next generation technology in large venues like arenas should not only enhance the game-day experience for sports fans, but provide greater bandwidth for concert-goers, visitors or businesses working inside the venue.”

The indoor arena deployment of 5G is part of Verizon’s strategy to bring the latest in network technology to major venues. Verizon’s 5G can provide immersive mobile experiences using artificial reality and virtual reality, at events where fans are gathered. Access to a superfast network brings the potential for greater bandwidth, better customer service, and improved operating models and revenue streams.

The news follows Verizon’s announcement last month that Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is live in 13 NFL stadiums.

Learn more about Verizon 5G built right in public spaces here.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most awarded wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

