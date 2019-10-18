/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Altria Group, Inc. (“Altria” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Altria securities between February 8, 2019 and August 12, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mo.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Altria had conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to the Company’s $12.8 billion investment, or 35% stake, in JUUL; (2) Altria consequently failed to inform investors, or account for, material risks associated with JUUL’s products and marketing practices, and the true value of JUUL and its products; (3) all of the foregoing, as well as mounting public scrutiny, negative publicity, and governmental pressure on e-vapor products and JUUL made it reasonably likely that Altria’s investment in JUUL would have a material negative impact on the Company’s reputation and operations; and (4) as a result, Altria’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 24, 2019, post-market, the Financial Times reported that Philip Morris International Inc. had called off talks of a $200 billion merger with Altria likely due to increasing public and governmental scrutiny of vaping and Altria’s 35% stake in industry-leading Juul Labs, Inc. (“Juul”). That same day, Juul was announced as the target of another federal investigation. Then, on September 25, 2019, media outlets reported the resignation of Juul’s Chief Executive Officer and that Juul would stop all U.S. advertising.

