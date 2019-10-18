Wayne Mullins, Owner of Ugly Mug Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne Mullins, Owner of Ugly Mug Marketing, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Web Marketing Company- 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Wayne Mullins of Ugly Mug Marketing into our BoLAA family."

Ugly Mug Marketing is described as a business that goes wherever Wayne Mullins goes. The 34-year-old fan of marketing, behavioral psychology and neuro-linguistic programming states he’s been inspired by business leaders such as Ari Weinzweig, Robert Cialdini, Tim Ferriss, and Dan Kennedy, and often works at coffee shops close to home.

Ugly Mug Marketing is a web development and marketing company that uses a business model based on “outsourcing.” This means hiring people outside of the company to provide the skills needed to serve clients and get things done. The new, modern approach of outsourcing enables Mullins to multiply his personal expertise and time by accessing a team of freelance web developers, graphic designers and copywriters from around the globe.

“The way Ugly Mug Marketing works provides me with more time to spend with my wife and three children,” explains Mullins, “So why would I want to operate using the old, traditional ways of doing business that only takes you away from your family?”

However, getting results for their clients is still Ugly Mug Marketing’s primary objective, says Mullins. “That’s what makes us different than most. We approach business with something called the strategy of preeminence, which is simply putting the clients’ needs first. We view our relationship with our clients the same way an attorney views their client relationships. The attorney’s job is to put the best interest of their client first. We bring this same philosophy to the table.”

Ugly Mug Marketing also gives away free advice on their blog—www.MarketingConfessions.com. Here, Mullins shares the marketing secrets he’s learned along the way, and continues to learn. This blog has an annual readership of fifty thousand visitors. Mullins also recently released a new book titled, So You Have a Website…Now What?, which focuses on how a business can get the most out of their website.

"If you are looking for design or development services, Ugly Mug Marketing is a great solution,” states Neil Patel, one of the top influencers named by Wall Street Journal, “Wayne and his team are honest, fair, and reasonably priced. Best of all, they deliver the work on time.”





