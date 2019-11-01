What are the Benefits of Home Health Care?

BROOMALL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the United States, more than 65 million people juggle the daily demands of home, work, children, and caring for a loved one who may be ill, disabled, or aging. Between managing busy families and having to make emotional decisions regarding a loved one, homebound caregiving can be overwhelming.

Adult children and their parents may live thousands of miles away from one another, which can already make it difficult to meet your loved one’s care needs. Too often, the pressure and demands of providing home care can result in caregiver burnout—a state of physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion. Caregiver burnout occurs when family caregivers do not get the help they so desperately need and are trying to do more than they are able to. If this sounds familiar, it might be time to turn to home care or respite care services.

Home Health Care Services Can Help

For many family members with seniors in need, home health services is a valuable choice—an affordable and safe solution that not only supports the family but also allows your loved ones to stay in the comfort of their own homes and communities. Some home health care agencies are even able to work with low-income families receiving Medicare or Medicaid assistance.

If you are currently providing home care loved one, here are just ten of many home health care benefits:

Home health care professionals can be there when you need them. If you are providing long-distance caregiving, home health care, whether part-time or full-time, can give you peace of mind. Qualified and trained health care providers can assess safety risks and make simple corrections in the home—from providing recommendations for ambulatory assistance or even placing a rug on a slippery floor.

Home care plans support activities of daily living. In-home care services allow older adults to receive daily help with the personal care they need, helping them preserve their dignity and maintain a good quality of life. Assistance with activities of daily living can include meal preparation, grooming, bathing, and medication reminders.

Home access to skilled nursing care. Long-term and short-term skilled medical care can be delivered right at home by thoroughly supervised nurses who are certified, licensed, and knowledgeable about high-technology medical equipment. Home health care can ensure that your loved one’s complex medical needs are met.

Medication management. If your senior family member is on multiple prescriptions, it can be confusing for anyone to manage. However, home health care professionals can ensure the correct medications are being taken at the right times to control health conditions and prevent harmful drug interactions.

Support with nutrition and diet. Is your loved one abiding by the nutrition plan they need to stay healthy? Adults age 65+, people with chronic conditions, and those recently discharged from a hospital or nursing facility are likely to be nutritionally at-risk. Factors such as aging, illness, bed rest, and injury can all contribute to the loss of lean body mass. Home care and nursing services may include home-cooked meals and nutritional counseling to protect your family member against malnutrition.

Home health care professionals provide caring companionship. It has been proven by research that social interaction helps seniors stay healthy. Home health aides can become trusted friends for walks, games, reading, meals, cards, movies, and other social activities. Accompaniment on errands such as medical appointments, grocery shopping, and other activities are also added benefits.

Home care assists with light household chores. When older adults struggle with the daily demands of housework, such as vacuuming, dishes, laundry, and other simple tasks, home care helps to consistently maintain a healthy and safe living environment.

One-on-one focus and support. Professional home health care services are truly unparalleled, providing meaningful, one-on-one personal, and skilled care that creates strong bonds between caregivers and their clients. According to the Cleveland Clinical Journal, an older individual who is seen by a clinician in the comfort of their own home more readily trusts that the health care team places their needs first.

Clients of home health aide services have comparable or greater health outcomes. Research has actually shown that clinical results are comparable or better with fewer complications when home care is provided to individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes, pneumonia, or COPD.

An affordable alternative to a nursing home or hospital care. Another home health benefit is cost. According to the National Association of Home Care, the average cost of care for a skilled nursing facility is $544 per day, while the average cost of home health care per visit is $132.



Home Care Services With AccuCare Home Care Agencies

For many families, home health care can be just the assistance they need to help manage caregiving responsibilities for their loved one while avoiding caregiver burnout. Home health care can assist with physical therapy, occupational therapy, wound care, as well as other therapy services and special needs.

AccuCare Home Nursing also offers many payment options to help afford in-home care services. Our home health agencies accept reimbursement from Medicaid, Medicare, Options’ Program, veterans’ benefits, workers’ compensation, and long-term care insurance in addition to private pay.

Could you or a loved one benefit from a plan of Philadelphia home care with AccuCare Home Nursing? Contact us today at (610) 357-9675 to learn more.

