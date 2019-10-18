Importance of Baseline Concussion Testing in Young Athletes

Helmet to Helmet Contact

New studies show concussions are more prevalent in athletes under the age of 13.

ARLINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the past few years, new studies show that athletes under the age of 13 are getting more and more concussions. The problem with concussions is that the athlete may be sent back out to the play field sooner than need be. This is where baseline concussion testing comes into play. This test shows to be very helpful in assisting the provider with the severity of the concussion at hand. The baseline test shows the athletes base cognitive speed and memory. The athlete will do a post test that will show the difference in the athletes cognitive abilities. The CDC recommends that each athlete be tested yearly before sports contact. If your child has not been tested please call 360-555-5555 more information.



