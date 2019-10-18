10-Year Registered Nurse, Brandy Zwicker, Wants to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

Brandy Zwicker gives simple solutions in preventing Type 2 Diabetes

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has estimated that there are over 30 million adults in the United States that have diabetes. Brandy Zwicker wants to chip away at that number by helping as many people she can prevent type 2 diabetes.Diabetes is a condition that causes spikes in blood sugar levels and occurs when the body cannot make or use its own insulin. Insulin allows glucose from sugar to be absorbed into a person's cells and used as energy. There are two main types of diabetes--type 1 and type 2."Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes," said Brandy Zwicker . "It typically occurs in individuals who live a sedentary lifestyle or are considered overweight."According to the American Diabetes Association, early symptoms include frequent urination, dry mouth or feeling more thirsty than usual, feeling hungry even after you eat, fatigue, blurry vision, cuts or bruises that are slow to heal, as well as tingling, pain, or numbness in hands or feet."If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, talk to your doctor right away," said Brandy. "You may be developing type 2 diabetes or experiencing prediabetes. In both cases, there are steps you can take to stop the disease from worsening or developing at all."These steps include eating a healthy, balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and exercising regularly."I'm a big advocate of getting up and moving around," said Brandy Zwicker. "It can be as simple as taking a walk, going on a casual bike ride, or even playing an active video game where you dance or play tennis. Anything that gets your heart rate up for at least thirty minutes will help bring down your blood sugar."Brandy Zwicker also recommends watching alcohol intake. Depending on the drink, alcohol can rapidly raise blood sugar depending on the amount of sugar or carbs."Most importantly, check in with your primary doctor at least twice a year," continued Brandy. "Diabetes increases the odds of heart disease so let medical professionals check your blood work so they can continue to serve you and guide to a better and healthier life. "



