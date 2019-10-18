There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,989 in the last 365 days.

Unions to release report at United Nurses of Alberta convention that shows proposed UCP cuts would cause a “Kenney Recession”

WHERE: Hall E, Edmonton Expo Centre, 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta

WHEN: 11:45 am, October 23, 2019.

WHO: Gil McGowan, President, Alberta Federation of Labour joined by leaders of UNA and other major unions.

WHY IT MATTERS: An investigation by an independent economist commissioned by the Alberta Federation of Labour shows that the cuts the UCP government is considering will quickly drive Alberta’s economy into a recession and cost up to 113,500 public and private sector jobs. The reality is that the self-inflicted “Kenney Recession” job loss could be worse than the economic crisis caused by the drop in worldwide oil prices.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Ramona Franson, AFL Director of Communications,
phone: 780-483-3021, 780-904-8786
email: rfranson@afl.org

