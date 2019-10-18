Powering the Future: Pittsburgh International Airport Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Microgrid to Power Entire Facility

New PIT microgrid to keep power flowing 24/7 starting in 2021, Fueled by On-site Natural Gas and Solar Energy

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pittsburgh International Airport is redefining how airports of the future will be powered.

For the first time in the U.S., a major airport will be completely powered by its own microgrid with the use of its own on-site natural gas wells and solar panels. The first-of-its kind model will increase reliability and public safety while achieving savings on electricity costs for the airport and tenants.

Airports across the country have been exploring ways to increase power reliability after several high-profile power outages resulted in thousands of cancelled flights and passenger disruptions. As PIT works to build the smartest airport in the world, creating smart power infrastructure is a key step that can serve as a blueprint for others.

“My congratulations to the Airport Authority board and staff for taking this important step forward to ensure that our airport is both sustainable and resilient,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “As an economic generator in our community, the airport’s ability to support our community and its businesses is absolutely imperative and today’s action ensures that we have the tools to be self-reliant and self-sufficient at this facility.”

The power generated at PIT will become the primary supply for the entire airport, including the airfield, Hyatt hotel and Sunoco. The airport will remain connected to the traditional electrical grid as an option for emergency or backup power when needed such as extreme weather events or other grid interruptions. The microgrid will generate power, in part, through onsite natural gas wells and approximately 7,800 solar panels across eight acres that will be visible from I-376 in Pittsburgh.

“Part of our mission is to be a world leader in aviation innovation and this project is about powering airports into the future,” said Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis. “This project will bring power resiliency and redundancy to enhance safety and ensure continued operations for the traveling public.”

The Allegheny County Airport Authority Board of Directors awarded Peoples Natural Gas a 20-year contract to build, maintain and operate the microgrid at no cost to the airport. It is expected to be online by summer 2021.

“The airport is a critical asset for our region that is recreating itself with innovative solutions using the latest in technology and equipment to better serve all of us. We’re proud that Peoples is the airport’s chosen partner to provide a forward thinking energy solution for significantly cleaner, more sustainable and less expensive energy,” said Morgan O’Brien, President & CEO of Peoples. “It sends a strong message that if you are an innovative company, Pittsburgh is a great place to do business.”

About the Microgrid:

A microgrid is an independent electricity source that can operate autonomously while maintaining a connection to the traditional grid. It will be powered by natural gas drilled on-site by CNX Resources, in addition to gas from the interstate pipeline system and solar generation. The project will offer a more efficient, sustainable and resilient source of energy, making PIT one of the most site-hardened airports in the world.

The microgrid will consist of five natural gas-fueled generators and approximately 7,800 solar panels, capable of producing more than 20 megawatts of electricity, the equivalent of powering more than 13,000 residential homes. The airport’s current peak demand is approximately 14 megawatts.

In addition to Peoples, other firms involved in the development of the microgrid will include CNX Resources, IMG Energy Solutions, EIS Solar, PJ Dick and LLI Engineering.

“The public and private sectors coming together to strengthen an important regional asset and utilizing our abundant, home-grown natural resources to make it happen — this is exactly the kind of pragmatic thinking and leadership that can drive our region forward across the board,” said CNX Resources President and CEO Nick DeIuliis. “We’re pleased to be a part of this effort and proud that the natural gas we are developing on-site at the airport will help power this innovative project.”

For a detailed story about the microgrid at Pittsburgh International Airport, click here.

About Allegheny County Airport Authority:

Allegheny County Airport Authority, which manages Pittsburgh International Airport and Allegheny County Airport, is committed to transforming Pittsburgh’s airports to reflect and serve the community, inspire the industry, and advance the region’s role as a world leader. Its 2018 Annual Report detailing growth and improved financial position can be found at http://www.flypittsburgh.com/ar18.

Pittsburgh International Airport serves more than 9 million passengers annually on 16 carriers. Air Transport World named Pittsburgh International its 2017 Airport of the Year. Travel + Leisure again named Pittsburgh International a Top 10 Domestic Airport in 2019 and 2018.

About Peoples:

Peoples is an energy provider serving approximately 740,000 homes and businesses in Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of its customers and to help build long-term economic growth for the regions it serves. For more information about Peoples, visit www.peoples-gas.com and follow Peoples on social media @peoplesnatgas.

Bob Kerlik Allegheny County Airport Authority 412-472-3840 bkerlik@flypittsburgh.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.