Energy Department Invests $7 Million in Partners to Further Resilience and Security of U.S. Critical Energy Infrastructure

Today, the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER) announced awards of nearly $7 million to support the research, development, and demonstration of next-generation tools and technologies to enhance the cybersecurity of energy delivery systems. Three projects were selected for their merit and potential to enhance the reliability and resilience of the nation’s energy infrastructure.

These projects will provide energy sector users with tools to assess their cybersecurity posture and help secure operational technology assets.

“These project selections will assist the energy sector to optimize grid security while reducing down-time from natural or man-made disasters,” said Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. “Improving the resiliency of our critical energy infrastructure by mitigating risks associated with counterfeit or potentially altered devices in the supply chain is paramount to the Trump Administration. With these next-gen tools, DOE’s Cybersecurity for Energy Delivery Systems program is working with our industry partners to diminish these evolving threats.”

These projects advance the strategy highlighted in the DOE Multiyear Plan for Energy Sector Cybersecurity to reduce cyber risks by pursuing high-priority activities that are coordinated with other DOE offices, Federal agencies, key energy stakeholders in the private sector, and with energy owners and operators. This continues the Department’s long history of working closely with public and private partners to advance the shared vision of resilient energy delivery systems that are designed, installed, operated, and maintained to survive a cyber incident while sustaining critical functions.

“The proposed solutions in these investments emphasize the partnerships needed to address the interdependencies within the energy sector,” said Karen S. Evans, Assistant Secretary for CESER, “specifically, the research to maintain operations at a safe state while monitoring pipeline physics to quickly detect and predict anomalies will improve the cybersecurity of our nation’s energy delivery systems.”