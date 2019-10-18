Sienna Senior Living Assigned a DBRS Issuer Provisional Rating of BBB with Stable Trend

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced that it has been assigned a DBRS Provisional Issuer Rating of “BBB” with a “Stable” trend. This is the first time Sienna has been rated by DBRS.



In its report, DBRS noted Sienna’s position as a leading provider of seniors’ living in Canada, with a high-quality portfolio of retirement and long-term care (“LTC”) properties, stable and predictable LTC funding, and strong track record as a high quality operator that meets or exceeds the strict LTC regulatory and quality of service requirements. The rating also takes into consideration geographic concentration and the competitive nature of retirement residence markets (excluding LTC).

“Sienna is pleased to have achieved this investment grade credit rating from DBRS” said Lois Cormack, President & CEO, “An investment grade credit rating from DBRS may provide Sienna with opportunities to access new sources of capital, and allows for further financial flexibility in achieving its growth strategy and strategic goals. We believe that the DBRS rating reflects our focus on a strong balance sheet, the unique strength of our balanced LTC and retirement portfolios, sophisticated operating platform and depth of management.”

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) is a leading seniors’ living provider with 84 seniors’ residences in key markets in Canada. Sienna offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna also provides expert management services. Sienna is committed to national growth, while driving long-term value for shareholders. The Company’s 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day and were the driving force behind Sienna being named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2017. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca

CONTACT:

Nitin Jain

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer

(905) 489-0787

Nitin.Jain@siennaliving.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.