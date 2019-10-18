Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 25.5% Year to Date Increase in Net Earnings

/EIN News/ -- CHINO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, with net earnings of $640 thousand, or an increase of 7.5%, compared with net income of $595 thousand for the same quarter last year. Year to date net earnings were $2.1 million, or an increase of 25.5%, compared with net income of $1.6 million for the period ending September 30, 2018. Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.29 for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.27 for the same quarter 2018.



Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Bank’s operating performance in the third quarter and year-to-date has been very strong. Credit quality remains solid with the Bank having no credit losses over the first three quarters of this year, and no foreclosed properties.

Economic conditions in the Inland Empire continue to improve and the business climate is very good. With the Bank’s strong balance sheet, we have the capacity to expand our lending within the community and continue to grow the organization.”

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2019, total assets were $235.5 million, an increase of $33.5 million or 16.6% over $201.9 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits increased by 9.2% or $15.8 million during the third quarter to $186.8 million, compared to $171.0 million as of December 31, 2018. At September 30, 2019, the Company’s core deposits represent 94.5% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by 1.1% or $1.4 million as of September 30, 2019 to $130.7 million, as compared with $132.2 million as of December 31, 2018, as a result of an unexpected increase in prepayments received during the third quarter. The Bank had one nonperforming loan for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and none as of December 31, 2018. OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2.1 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, or an increase of $241 thousand or 13.0%. Average interest-earning assets were $179.2 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $116.1 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.63% for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $180.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $95.0 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.06% for the third quarter of 2018.

Non-interest income totaled $472.5 thousand for the third quarter of 2019, or an increase of 24.2% as compared with $380.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposit accounts, the largest component of non-interest income, increased by $79.8 thousand or 25.4% to $314 thousand, primarily due to an increase in income from returned items, overdraft charges, and analysis fees.

General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and $1.4 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $969 thousand for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $863 thousand for the same quarter last year. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $27 thousand or 21% to $159 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 from $131 thousand for the same period last year. The increase in occupancy and equipment is mostly attributed to opening the Upland branch in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income tax expense was $256 thousand which represents an increase of $17 thousand or 7% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $239 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The effective income tax rate for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018 is approximately 28.5% and 28.6%, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customer service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.









CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 5,046,800.00 $ 25,451,866 Federal funds sold 46,295,000 - Total cash and cash equivalents 51,341,800 25,451,866 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 496,000 1,988,000 Investment securities available for sale 8,877,538 5,914,736 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates $32,892,236 at September 30 2019 and $26,092,226 at December 31, 2018) 32,511,655 26,623,343 Total investments 41,885,193 34,526,079 Loans Real estate 105,941,315 107,902,821 Commercial 24,560,974 24,029,989 Installment 242,194 241,077 Gross loans 130,744,483 132,173,887 Unearned fees and discounts (313,175 ) (345,054 ) Loans net of unearned fees and discount 130,431,308 131,828,833 Allowance for loan losses (2,398,035 ) (2,292,478 ) Net loans 128,033,273 129,536,355 Fixed assets, net 5,948,829 6,063,350 Accrued interest receivable 622,646 585,506 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 1,440,900 1,248,400 Bank-owned life insurance 4,563,683 3,484,885 Other assets 1,623,831 1,091,805 Total assets $ 235,460,155 $ 201,988,246 LIABILITIES: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 87,766,284 $ 83,237,014 Interest bearing NOW and money market 73,022,149 66,046,085 Savings 11,370,267 9,870,263 Time deposits less than $250,000 9,485,251 4,191,717 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 5,182,823 7,674,742 Total deposits 186,826,774 171,019,821 Accrued interest payable 158,447 64,794 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 20,000,000 5,000,000 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,515,853 1,101,417 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Total liabilities 211,594,074 180,279,032 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,230,808 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 10,502,557 10,502,557 Retained earnings 13,301,271 11,251,915 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 62,253 (45,258 ) Total shareholders' equity 23,866,081 21,709,214 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 235,460,155 $ 201,988,246









CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME For the three months ended For the year ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest income Interest and fee income on loans $ 1,973,170 $ 1,778,205 $ 5,901,963 $ 5,184,331 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 186,073 123,758 325,775 318,445 Interest on time deposits in banks 7,953 8,638 31,858 15,748 Interest on investment securities 298,567 162,810 911,201 454,877 Total interest income 2,465,763 2,073,411 7,170,797 5,973,401 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 251,358 191,937 704,973 423,419 Other borrowings 123,303 31,527 274,273 151,852 Total interest expense 374,661 223,464 979,246 575,271 Net interest income 2,091,102 1,849,947 6,191,551 5,398,130 Provision for loan losses - 20,000 40,000 150,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,091,102 1,829,947 6,151,551 5,248,130 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 393,926 314,173 1,148,014 919,280 Other miscellaneous income 22,602 21,547 166,000 65,488 Dividend income from restricted stock 24,567 20,429 71,014 80,261 Income from bank-owned life insurance 31,433 24,453 78,798 73,465 Total non-interest income 472,528 380,602 1,463,826 1,138,494 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 968,967 863,178 2,938,952 2,595,776 Occupancy and equipment 158,623 131,149 477,028 367,372 Data and item processing 120,869 99,786 345,767 288,075 Advertising and marketing 12,813 25,448 66,168 83,284 Legal and professional fees 146,738 39,110 212,962 112,263 Regulatory assessments 32,541 33,928 94,517 100,984 Insurance 9,504 9,005 27,616 26,568 Directors' fees and expenses 37,580 29,482 104,400 88,444 Other expenses 179,998 145,184 508,581 434,826 Total non-interest expenses 1,667,633 1,376,270 4,775,991 4,097,592 Income before income tax expense 895,997 834,279 2,839,386 2,289,032 Income tax expense 255,752 238,910 787,823 653,799 Net income $ 640,245 $ 595,369 $ 2,051,563 $ 1,635,233 Basic earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.92 $ 0.73 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.92 $ 0.73













CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP For the three months ended For the year ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 10.94 % 11.43 % 12.00 % 10.73 % Annualized return on average assets 1.12 % 1.20 % 1.28 % 1.11 % Net interest margin 4.63 % 4.06 % 4.47 % 4.10 % Core efficiency ratio 65.05 % 61.70 % 62.39 % 62.69 % Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.013 % -0.013 % -0.05 % -0.02 % AVERAGE BALANCES (thousands, unaudited) Average assets $ 227,861 $ 197,849 $ 213,631 $ 195,609 Average interest-earning assets $ 179,188 $ 180,829 $ 185,080 $ 176,094 Average gross loans $ 133,543 $ 130,398 $ 136,350 $ 127,027 Average deposits $ 184,145 $ 172,476 $ 176,746 $ 161,613 Average equity $ 23,419 $ 20,836 $ 22,792 $ 20,325 CREDIT QUALITY End of period (unaudited) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Non-performing loans $ 121,693 $ - Non-performing loans to total loans 0.09 % 0.00 % Non-performing loans to total assets 0.05 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.83 % 1.73 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.09 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 1970.57 % n/a OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (unaudited) Shareholders equity to total assets 10.14 % 10.75 % Net loans to deposits 68.53 % 75.74 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 46.98 % 48.67 % Total capital to total risk-weighted assets 19.20 % 19.19 % Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets 21.18 % 20.93 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.93 % 14.80 % Common equity tier 1 21.18 % 20.93 %



