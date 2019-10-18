American Diversified Holdings Corp OTC:ADHC Two New $200,000 ($400,000) Total Contracts Awarded in Germany

LANTANA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Diversified Holdings Corp. https://americandiversifiedholding.com and its operating subsidiary Imperbe SL www.imperbe.es an industrial & commercial roof and flooring infrastructure and its management are pleased to announce a new contract started in Germany.Imperbe commenced a new project in the town of Saarlouis (Germany). The project commenced September 23 2019 and completed just completed. The firm deployed 7 employees and with the weather against its sails in, a project where 5,000 m2 of asphalt sheet and 2,000 m2 of 10 cm thermal insulation have been placed, plus the necessary auctions to leave the roof in a perfect state of tightness. The work carried out by Imperbé, left the client has been very satisfied resulting in the 2nd contract of about the same value.The same NDW client GmbH, has hired Imperbe for another similar job in the town of Frankfurt (Germany) worth about € 160,000 of 6,800 m2 of current roof disassembly and placement of two new asphalt sheets plus a 10 cm thick thermal insulation. ADHC / Imperbe 7-person team will now travel to Frankfurt to start the new job., Imperbé continues to work tirelessly on new projects. ADHC CEO Albert Vendrell Juncosa will travel personally in these projects to supervise them and be able to follow up on site. The company expects to attract other similar and significant contracts in the upcoming quarter and beyond.More details will follow in a timely basis.In other news and events, ADHC readers are reminded to visit ADHC corporate site including OTC MARKETS and SEC filings section to obtain further details. Job pictures are also posted on the company website. Shortly the Company will update certain corporate actions with the State of Nevada ahead of its planned acquisition of the iPuff CBD company and the Spain winery. OTC and or SEC filings will shortly follow.Safe Harbor Statement:Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of American Diversified Holdings Corp. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. American Diversified Holdings Corp. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of American Diversified Holdings Corp. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s control. In addition to those discussed in American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s management, including, but not limited to, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. American Diversified Holdings Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.Contact:Web: https://americandiversifiedholding.com/ Email: ir@americandiversifiedholding.com



