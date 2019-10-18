MyVitalC Becomes an Official Sponsor for TOT Revolution Podcast

MyVitalC Bottle of MyVitalC

The TOT Revolution Podcast is known as the definitive source for improving the health and raising the consciousness of humans everywhere.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SES Research is pleased to announce that MyVitalC , a revolutionary organic nano antioxidant in the form of ESS60 in Olive Oil, has become an official sponsor for the TOT Revolution podcast . Founded by internationally recognized and bestselling author Jay Campbell, the TOT Revolution site and TOT Revolution Podcast consist of authoritative resources about topics related to testosterone, health optimization and generally ‘raising the consciousness of humans everywhere.’“We’re delighted to be an official sponsor of the TOT Revolution Podcast,” says SES Research co-founder Chris Burres. “The TOT Revolution is a well-respected resource for so many people on a variety of health issues, and highly recommended.”MyVitalC is a special blend of Nobel prize-winning chemistry, ESS60, in organic extra virgin olive oil. Offering numerous health benefits, this remarkable product has the potential to double lifespan and change people’s lives. As a nano antioxidant, MyVitalC has the ability to stabilize free radicals. According to researchers, antioxidants help relieve oxidative stress from our day to day exposure to pollution, ozone, pesticides, harsh cleaners, and smoke.MyVitalC has not yet been tested on humans, but many users have noted incredible benefits, including:• Improved joint flexibility and mobility for osteoarthritis issues.• Improved blood pressure and blood flow to protect against cardiovascular diseases.• Better sleep, resulting in more energy and mental acuity.• Increased vitality and physical stamina.• Less inflammation from arthritis and injuries.• Improved vision.• Increased lifespan (ESS60 was found to increase the lifespan of rats by 90%, almost double their lifespan, in a study published by Baati et. al. in 2012 at the University of Paris.)MyVitalC is available as a single purchase or as a monthly subscription.To find out more about this revolutionary product, visit the website at https://www.myvitalc.com About the CompanyFounded in Houston, Texas, MyVitalC is a product of SES Research which was founded by two University of Houston students in 1991. The company is the world’s leading manufacturers and supplier of ESS60 and other Carbon Fullerenes. The FDA has not evaluated these statements and MyVitalC is not intended to treat, diagnosis, prevent or cure any disease.

The Benefits of C60 & How to Identify Legitimate Sources with Chris Burres | TOT Revolution



