MediXall.com Announces Appointment of Major General David Scott Gray to its Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience, is pleased to announce the appointment of Major General David S. “Scott” Gray as a non-executive director. General Gray is a former Air Force General and Lockheed Martin Vice President who brings more than 41 years of business and leadership experience to MediXall Group. General Gray will provide guidance and support on strategic initiatives as the company accelerates business growth, expands its services, and strives to increase market share. Furthermore, he will provide strategic and tactical insights on political outreach strategy, emergent acquisition opportunities, and provide context to market forces potentially impacting MediXall.com and the Company’s overall strategy.



“I am excited to join the MediXall team. This is a cutting-edge organization that is looking to transform healthcare as we know it. The time is right to apply today’s technology and information sources to help provide the tools required for patients and providers to make better informed decisions on treatments and their costs. Today’s consumers deserve a better healthcare experience and MediXall is working hard to make this a reality,” said General Scott Gray.

Major General Gray retired as the Director, Global Reach Programs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C. As the Capability Director, he was responsible to the Air Force acquisition executive for airlift, air refueling, training and special operations programs.

Major General Gray has held numerous staff positions at the numbered air force, major command, Air Staff, Secretary of the Air Force and Joint Chiefs of Staff levels and has commanded support and operational organizations. His operational commands included tactical, strategic airlift and air refueling organizations. Major General Gray also commanded the 89th Airlift Wing at Andrews AFB, MD., overseeing worldwide special airlift, logistics and communications support for the President, Vice President, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense and other senior leaders of the United States.

After retiring from the air force, Mr. Gray joined Lockheed Martin and served as the VP, F-22 Sustainment, VP of Integrated Fighter Group and finally as the VP of Enterprise Sustainment where he was responsible for the integration of all sustainment support for the C-5, C-130, F-16, and F-22.

Mr. Gray holds a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Alabama. He holds a master’s degree in Aviation Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University as well as a master’s degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College. He is a graduate of the Senior Executive Fellows Program of Harvard University, Cambridge Massachusetts.

As a member of the board, General Gray will work closely with the MediXall leadership team to consult on business strategy and sales, marketing, and product plans; as well as identifying additional market opportunities and new strategic partnerships for the company.

"We are honored to add General Gray, who has an impressive record of service and successes within both the government and private sectors, to our Board of Advisors," commented Michael Swartz, President of MediXall.com. "With the recent launch of our Healthcare 2020 initiative, we realized we needed to find somebody who can help open doors both on the state and federal level and at the same time have the leadership experience, judgment and counsel to help take MediXall to the next level. General Gray’s success speaks for itself and his reputation throughout commercial and government circles is second-to-none. We are confident that General Gray’s broad relationships and expertise will be invaluable to MediXall and our customers.”

About MediXall.com

Medixall.com is a new generation healthcare marketplace platform designed to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. The MediXall.com platform makes scheduling an appointment for specific healthcare services as simple and easy as booking a flight and hotel. The online experience was designed to mirror e-commerce and online booking sites found in other markets, with it centered on providing consumers with ratings/reviews, transparent pricing, and comparative shopping. With MediXall.com, consumers can search and compare most medical, dental and wellness services based on all-in cash price, location/distance, ratings, & availability, and select the best value according to their personal preferences. In this era of rapidly increasing deductibles and healthcare costs, the cloud-based platform is designed to be transformational and disruptive to traditional methods of medical care and provisioning of medical services to the consumer. For more information, please visit www.medixall.com or call (954) 908-3481.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “MDXL.” The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much-needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call (954) 908-3481.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company’s ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Carly Todd

ctodd@medixall.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.