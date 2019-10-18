Chinese Agriculture Sector Market Outlook to 2023 | Features WH Group, New Hope Liuhe, Wen's Food Stuff Group, Guangdong Haid Group, Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Agriculture Sector Report 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the agriculture sector for China. The research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.



The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.



What this report allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the agriculture sector in China

Access forecasts for growth in the sector

Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in China

Gain insight into land and climate issues

Ascertain China's position in the global sector

Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in China

Build a clear picture of trends, production and consumption for specific sub-sectors (e.g. grains, vegetables and livestock farming)

China is the largest agricultural economy globally, consuming and supplying more than half of the world's pork, as well as supplying one third of the horticultural products, rice and cotton, and close to 20% of the world's wheat, maize and poultry.



The sector plays a significant role in China's economy, generating over 12.6% of the country's GDP in 2018. The government is making constant efforts to ensure the stable and healthy growth of agriculture by means of structural adjustment and financial support. The sector is also gradually opening up, offering more investment opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



FOREWORD



01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sector in Numbers

Sector Overview

Sector Snapshot

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

02 SECTOR OUTLOOK

Macroeconomic Outlook

Economic Sentiment

Sector Outlook

03 SECTOR IN FOCUS

Focus Point-Gross Output Value by Region

Main Economic Indicators

Main Sector Indicators

Production

Consumption of Agricultural Products

Global Positioning

External Trade

Imports

Exports

Foreign Direct Investment

04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Timeline China Agriculture

Highlights

Main Players

Top Listed Companies

Top M&A Deals

M&A Activity

Companies Mentioned



WH Group Ltd.

New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd.

Wen's Food Stuff Group Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co. Ltd.

