Global Control Valve Market by Material, Component, Valve Size, Valve Type, Industry & Region - Forecast to 2025

The control valve market is estimated to grow from USD 8 billion in 2019 to USD 11.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for energy in APAC, increasing adoption of valves in oil and gas production-related firms in GCC countries, growing need for the connected network to maintain and monitor various equipment in plants, and surging focus on establishing new nuclear plants and upscaling of existing ones are the key driving factors for the control valve market.



Use of 3D printing in manufacturing valves, the introduction of IIoT & industry 4.0, the need for replacement, adoption of smart valves, and the focus of valve manufacturers to offer improved customer service are among the other factors fueling the growth of the control valve market. However, high fabrication costs and a rise in collaboration among industry players can hinder the growth of the control valve market.

Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany), Emerson (US), Flowserve (US), IMI plc (UK), Curtiss Wright (US), Trillium Flow Technologies (Weir Group) (US), Cameron - Schlumberger (US), Spirax Sarco (UK), Crane Co. (US), KITZ Corporation (Japan) are among the major players in the control valve market.

Actuators to account for the largest market size from 2019 to 2025



The control valve market, based on components, has been segmented into the valve body, actuators, and others (IPC connectors and positioners). Actuators are expected to account for the largest share of the control valve market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of actuators in the oil & gas, energy & power, metals & mining industries; actuators are installed in industrial locations that are not easily accessible by humans, and actuators can provide uninterrupted and reliable services during the operation of the valves.



Rotary control valves to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



Rotary control valves are expected to hold a larger share of the control valve market during the forecast period. Rotary valves are less prone to clogging in dirty service applications, and through the stem packing, emissions can be controlled effortlessly, without using costly bellows seals. Moreover, lighter weight and smaller size of rotary valves contribute to the continually increasing demand for these valves.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid population growth and urbanization in developing economies, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India have prompted speedy development of several industries, such as energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, construction, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas, which, in turn, will upsurge the demand for control valves.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Control Valve Market

4.2 Market, By Material

4.3 Market, By Component

4.4 Market, By Type

4.5 Market, By Size

4.6 Market in APAC, By Country and Industry

4.7 Market, By Country (2025)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Energy in APAC

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Valves By Oil and Gas Production-Related Firms in GCC Countries

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Connected Networks to Maintain and Monitor Various Equipment in Plants

5.2.1.4 Surging Focus on Establishing New Nuclear Power Plants and Upscaling of Existing Ones

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized Certifications and Government Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of 3D Printing in Manufacturing Valves

5.2.3.2 Introduction of IIoT and Industry 4.0

5.2.3.3 Need for Valve Replacement and Adoption of Smart Valves

5.2.3.4 Focus of Valve Manufacturers to Offer Improved Customer Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Fabrication Cost

5.2.4.2 Rise in Collaboration Among Industry Players

5.2.4.3 Unplanned Downtime Due to Malfunctioning or Failure of Valves



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Consumer Buying Process

6.3.1 Online Valve Purchase Trend is Expected to Disrupt Traditional Consumer Buying Process of Valve Industry

6.4 Industry Trends

6.4.1 Impact of IoT on Control Valve Market

6.4.2 3D Printing



7 Control Valve Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Stainless Steel

7.2.1 Demand for Stainless Steel Control Valves is Likely to Upsurge During Forecast Period

7.3 Cast Iron

7.3.1 Cast-Iron Control Valves to Continue to Account for Second-Largest Market Size Owing to Its Wide Use in Water & Wastewater Treatment and Hydroelectric Power Plants

7.4 Alloy Based

7.4.1 Market for Alloy-Based Valves to Grow at A Significant Rate in Coming Years

7.5 Cryogenic

7.5.1 Cryogenic Valves are Expected to Continue to Hold Third-Largest Market Share Owing to Its Rising Use in Oil & Gas Industry

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Brass

7.6.2 Bronze

7.6.3 Plastic



8 Control Valve Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Actuators

8.2.1 Actuators to Dominate Market Based on Components During 2019-2025

8.3 Valve Body

8.3.1 Valve Body Acts as Main Control Center

8.4 Others



9 Control Valve Market, By Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up to 1

9.2.1 Control Valves Sized Up to 1" to Exhibit Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

9.3 >1 to 6

9.3.1 >1"-6" Control Valves are Widely Used in Critical Industries Such as Oil & Gas and Chemicals

9.4 >6 to 25

9.4.1 >6"-25" to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

9.5 >25 to 50

9.5.1 Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Energy & Power are Key Industries That Use Control Valves Sized >25"-50"

9.6 >50

9.6.1 Control Valves Sized >50" to Accelerate the Market for Oil & Gas, Power, and Petrochemicals Industries



10 Control Valve Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Rotary Valves

10.2.1 Ball Valves

10.2.1.1 Ball Valves to Continue to Account for Largest Size of Rotary Market During Forecast Period

10.2.2 Butterfly Valves

10.2.2.1 Butterfly Valves Account for Significant Market Share Owing to Their Reliable Field Operations, Tight Shut-Off, and Precise Control

10.2.3 Plug Valves

10.2.3.1 Market for Plug Valves Expected to Witness Substantial Growth in Next Few Years

10.3 Linear Valves

10.3.1 Gate Valves

10.3.1.1 Gate Valve to Hold Largest Market Size Owing to Their Capability to Meet Demands of A Wide Range of Pressure and Temperature Conditions

10.3.2 Diaphragm Valves

10.3.2.1 Diaphragm Valves Expected to Witness Highest CAGR in Linear Market During Forecast Period

10.3.3 Other Valves



11 Control Valve Market, By Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Oil & Gas

11.2.1 Oil & Gas Industry to Continue to Hold Largest Size of Market During Forecast Period

11.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment

11.3.1 Modification in Older Water Infrastructure Expected to Augment Demand for Control Valves in Next Few Years

11.4 Energy & Power

11.4.1 Increasing Need for Energy in Developing Countries is Expected to Accelerate Demand for Control Valves

11.5 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

11.5.1 North America to Drive Market for Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Industry

11.6 Food & Beverages

11.6.1 Food & Beverages Industry to Witness Significant Growth in Market During Forecast Period

11.7 Chemicals

11.7.1 Control Valves are Adopted in Chemicals Industry as They Meet Most Stringent Protection Requirements and Standards

11.8 Building & Construction

11.8.1 Building & Construction Industry is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Rapid Urbanization and High Focus on Smart Infrastructure Projects

11.9 Pulp & Paper

11.9.1 Europe Expected to Be Fastest-Growing Region Market for Pulp & Paper Industry

11.10 Metals & Mining

11.10.1 APAC to Dominate Market for Metals & Mining Industry

11.11 Others



12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 Aging Water & Wastewater Infrastructure in US Generates Demand for Hybrid Valves

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 Upcoming Investments in Natural Gas Projects Would Augment Canadian Market Growth in Next Few Years

12.2.3 Mexico

12.2.3.1 Uptrend in the Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry Expected to Drive Market in Mexico During the Forecast Period

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 UK

12.3.1.1 Prominence of Water Industry in UK Will Propel Demand for Control Valves Market

12.3.2 Germany

12.3.2.1 Germany Holds Second-Largest Share of European Market at Present

12.3.3 France

12.3.3.1 Energy & Power Sector Expected to Drive Market in France

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.4.1 Italian Market Will Be Driven By Upcoming Investments in Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry

12.3.5 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 Market in China Will Be Driven By Growing Demand From Energy & Power, Oil & Gas Sectors

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.2.1 Investment in Renewable Energy Sources and Power Generation in Japan Will Increase Demand for Control Valves

12.4.3 South Korea

12.4.3.1 Chemicals Industry to Witness High Demand for Control Valves to Ensure Highest Level of Hygienic Processing

12.4.4 India

12.4.4.1 India Would Be Fastest-Growing Country Market in APAC

12.4.5 Rest of APAC

12.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

12.5.1 Middle East

12.5.1.1 Middle East to Hold Largest Share Market in RoW During Forecast Period

12.5.2 South America

12.5.2.1 Growing Oil & Gas Industry Will Drive Market Growth in South American Countries

12.5.3 Africa

12.5.3.1 Investments in Water & Power Industries Drive Market in Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Scenario

13.2.1 Product Developments/Launches

13.2.2 Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Expansions

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Burkert Fluid Control Systems

14.2.2 Emerson

14.2.3 Flowserve Corporation

14.2.4 IMI PLC

14.2.5 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

14.2.6 Trillium Flow Technologies (Weir Flow Control)

14.2.7 Cameron - (Schlumberger Company)

14.2.8 Spirax Sarco

14.2.9 Crane Co.

14.2.10 Kitz Corporation

14.3 Other Important Players

14.3.1 Samson Controls

14.3.2 Metso Corporation

14.3.3 Neway Valve Co.

14.3.4 Alfa Laval

14.3.5 Velan Inc.

14.3.6 AVK Holding A/S

14.3.7 Avcon Controls

14.3.8 Ham-Let

14.3.9 Dwyer Instruments

14.3.10 Apollo Valves

14.3.11 Swagelok



