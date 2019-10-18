The Business Survey 2019: Saudi Arabia Country Report | STC Leads in Terms of Satisfaction for All Telecoms Service Elements

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business Survey 2019: Saudi Arabia Country Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



STC leads in terms of satisfaction for all telecoms service elements, but all businesses are less happy with fixed services than they are with mobile services, suggesting scope for improvement for all operators.



257 businesses were interviewed in Saudi Arabia about their usage and providers of telecoms and ICT services and their satisfaction with these services.

This report provides the key findings relating to Saudi Arabia and analyses how it compares to other countries. It covers fixed and mobile services, cloud, security, technology-led automation and the key implications for operators.



This report provides:

Net Promoter Scores for fixed and mobile operators

Data on the satisfaction levels for various service aspects for each of the major fixed and mobile operators

Data on cloud revenue growth and the potential for fixed operators to provide cloud services

Analysis of the state of cybersecurity

Analysis of the business functions prioritised for digitalisation

An assessment of telecoms operators' role in helping businesses to implement their technology strategies

Discussion on the key implications of our survey results for operators

