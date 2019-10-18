Third Annual Palm Beach Prelude Kicks Off South Florida Arts Season

The Palm Beaches Offers Dynamic Array of Arts & Entertainment Experiences Ahead of Miami’s Art Basel

/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Florida, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County today announced a dynamic lineup of arts, entertainment, and cultural events as part of the third annual Palm Beach Prelude, a celebration of the arts in The Palm Beaches just ahead of Art Basel in nearby Miami. A series of exhibitions and special performances will mark this year’s event, providing residents and visitors alike a preview of the diverse experiences Florida's Cultural Capital® offers. Following Palm Beach Prelude, visitors can travel to Art Basel with ease by taking advantage of Brightline’s high-speed rail service from West Palm Beach to Miami.

“Palm Beach Prelude continues to grow in popularity each year, particularly as Brightline provides greater access to art, culture, and entertainment in The Palm Beaches,” said David Lawrence, President and CEO of the Cultural Council. “With many of cultural organizations located in close proximity to the West Palm Beach Brightline station, Palm Beach Prelude provides a unique opportunity for travelers, art enthusiasts and collectors attending Art Basel to extend their visit and experience all of the exhibitions, performances and cultural experiences this region offers.”

Here’s a look at the exciting cultural events taking place during Palm Beach Prelude:

What: Performance – Once

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach)

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

Cost: Starting at $25

Description: Winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards including Best Musical and winner of the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Once is a truly original Broadway experience. Featuring an impressive ensemble of actors and musicians who play their own instruments onstage, Once tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who’s about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights, but their unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than your everyday romance.

What: Performance – Boca Ballet Theatre Presents The Nutcracker

Where: Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theater (Boca Raton)

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Cost: $20-$40

Description: Join Boca Ballet Theatre as it ventures into the Land of Sweets in this magical performance of the beloved holiday classic, The Nutcracker.

What: Exhibition – Inside Out - Women’s Fashion from Foundation to Silhouette

Where: Henry Morrison Flagler Museum (Palm Beach)

When: Through Jan. 15, 2020

Cost: $3-$18

Description: Inside Out specifically examines the relationship between American women and their undergarments against a backdrop of fashion, sociological changes, and political climate. Visitors will walk through eight key eras in American history, exploring the perceived roles of women in American culture from the 1790s to the present, how those roles have shaped — and been shaped by — what women wear, feminist ideas and movements since the nation’s earliest days, and the outward appearance and silhouette of stylish American women over time.

What: Exhibition – Eroica: compared to the rest of the world

Where: Spady Cultural Heritage Museum (Delray Beach)

When: Through February 5, 2020

Cost: $10

Description: The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum will explore the influence of multicultural comic book superheroes through “Eroica: compared to the rest of the world.” Eroica, which also means “heroic,” is a project curated by Khaulah Naima Nuruddin and William Cordova that focuses on the representation of superheroes of color in different comic book publications since their origins in the late 1930s.

What: Exhibition – Waves

Where: Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton)

When: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 - Sunday, March 1, 2020

Cost: $10-$12

Description: This major survey of photographs by Clifford Ross includes an installation of large-scale works from his Hurricane Wave series captured by the artist in the surf during extreme weather. The exhibition also features a site-specific installation of extremely large-scale prints on wood, as well as the artist’s Digital Waves - computer generated videos displayed on an LED wall. While it explores the limits of photography and abstraction, it is also a dramatic declaration about climate change.

What: Exhibition – The Body Says, I Am a Fiesta: The Figure in Latin American Art

Where: Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach)

When: Through Sunday, March 1, 2020

Cost: $5-$18

Description: Largely drawn from the Norton’s permanent collection, this exhibition addresses ideas about the body and its symbolic and societal implications in modern Latin American cultures. The Body Says, I Am a Fiesta presents paintings, photography, sculpture, and works on paper by artists active in Latin America and the United States between the 1930s and 2010s such as Diego Rivera, Ana Mendieta, Rufino Tamayo, and María Magdalena Campos-Pons. Collectively, the artworks explore differing approaches to figural representation to exemplify the universal elements of the body as well as the external forces acting upon it.

What: Exhibition – Cutting Corners: A Stickwork Exhibit

Where: Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach)

When: Daily, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: $5-$10

Description: Located in the Great Lawn area, this massive sculpture was designed by internationally acclaimed artist, Patrick Dougherty and created from 30,000 pounds of willow during a three-week “community build.” The sculpture was named “Cutting Corners” by the artist as an ode to the five structures that intersect, creating a maze-like experience for visitors and a look reminiscent of a fortress that encourages awe and wonder.

For additional events and more information about Palm Beach Prelude, please visit palmbeachculture.com.

About Florida’s Cultural Capital® The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

