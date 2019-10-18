Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Report 2019-2024 | Market Expected to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2024, Rising at a CAGR of 5.8%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Energy Storage Market by State (Liquid, Gas, Solid), Storage Technology (Compression, Liquefaction, Material based), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydrogen energy storage market is projected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 13.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

There is an increase in demand for hydrogen in the chemical industry and demand for hydrogen in stationary and portable power. Hydrogen energy storage technology has opportunities such as the growing commercialization of power-to-gas technologies and the demand for hydrogen as fuel in vehicles.

The global hydrogen energy storage market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the hydrogen energy storage are Hydrogenics (Canada), ITM Power (UK), Hexagon Composites (Norway), Worthington Industries (US), Linde (UK), Nel Hydrogen (Norway), Plug Power (US), Chart Industries (US), Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals (US) and Hydrogenious (Germany).

Gas state of hydrogen energy storage dominates the global market



The gas segment of hydrogen energy storage market is expected to be the largest market, by state, during the forecast period. Multiple methods are available to store hydrogen as a compressed gas such as pressure tanks, underground storage, and line packing. Storing hydrogen gas via compression is an easiest and cost-effective method as compared to liquefaction of hydrogen, which is the reason for its high demand in the hydrogen energy storage market globally.



Compression segment hydrogen energy storage dominates the global market



The compression, by storage technology, is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This growth is attributed as compressed hydrogen gas storage is the simplest solution because only compressor and a pressure vessel equipment is required to store it and hence its demand is increasing in the hydrogen energy storage market globally.



North America to lead the global hydrogen energy storage market in terms of growth rate



The hydrogen energy storage market in North America is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth in this region is attributed to the rise in fuel cell applications, tight regulations with regard to emission control, and the use of cleaner fuels. Furthermore, the growing demand for hydrogen-powered fuel cells is also likely to drive the market in this region.



Besides North America, Europe was one of the largest markets for hydrogen energy storage. The demand for hydrogen energy storage in Europe is mainly driven by an increase in fuel cell-based electric vehicles and hydrogen storage infrastructure.

Research Coverage



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global hydrogen energy storage market, by state, storage technology, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the hydrogen energy storage market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Hydrogen Energy Storage Market

4.2 Market, By Region

4.3 North America Market, By State & Country

4.4 Market, By Storage Technology

4.5 Market, By End-User



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Hydrogen in Chemical Industry

5.2.1.2 Demand for Hydrogen in Stationary and Portable Power Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Cost of Hydrogen Energy Storage

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Commercialization of Power-To-Gas Technologies

5.2.3.2 Demand for Hydrogen as a Vehicle Fuel

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Investments in Battery Storage Technologies



6 Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By State

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gas

6.2.1 Multiple Cost-Effective Methods to Store Hydrogen as A Gas Via Compression are Likely to Drive Its Demand in the Market

6.3 Liquid

6.3.1 Higher Energy Density and Wide Industrial Applications of Liquid Hydrogen are Likely to Foster Its Demand in Market

6.4 Solid

6.4.1 Large Quantities of Hydrogen Can Be Stored in Smaller Volumes, Which is Likely to Drive Its Demand



7 Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By Storage Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Compression

7.2.1 Easy and Cost-Efficient Hydrogen Storage Via Compression is Likely to Generate Its Demand in the Hydrogen Energy Storage Market

7.3 Liquefaction

7.3.1 Higher Volumetric Storage With Fewer Evaporation Losses is Likely to Foster the Demand for Liquefaction Hydrogen Storage Technology

7.4 Material Based

7.4.1 Higher Hydrogen Storage Capacity and Greater Reliability of Material Based Hydrogen Storage Technology are Likely to Drive Its Demand

7.4.1.1 Metal Hydrides

7.4.1.2 Chemical Hydrides



8 Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Utilities

8.2.1 Growing Demand for Power Generation Through Renewable Energy Sources is Likely to Drive Its Demand in Hydrogen Energy Storage Market

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Increasing Applications of Hydrogen Energy Storage in the Chemical Industry & Oil Refineries are Likely to Foster Its Demand in Industrial Sector

8.4 Commercial

8.4.1 Fuel Cell-Based Transport and Use of Hydrogen for Commercial Space Heating is Expected to Drive the Commercial Segment

8.4.1.1 Transportation

8.4.1.2 Space Heating



9 Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Increasing Usage of Hydrogen in Oil Refineries and Chemical Industry is Expected to Boost the Demand for the Us Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cells in Canada is Likely to Drive the Canadian Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Production of Hydrogen for Consumption in Oil Refining & Ammonia Production is Expected to Drive the Demand for the Mexican Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 France

9.3.1.1 Hydrogen Can Be Stored in Large Amounts for Extended Period - This is Driving the Market

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Increase in Fuel Cell-Based Electric Vehicles and Hydrogen Storage Infrastructure are Driving the Hydrogen Energy Storage Market

9.3.3 Russia

9.3.3.1 Growing Refinery Capacities and the Need for Meeting Cleaner Fuel Regulations are Driving the Market

9.3.4 UK

9.3.4.1 Hydrogen Can Be Used A Substitute for Natural Gas is Driving the Market

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Australia

9.4.1.1 Export Opportunities for Hydrogen are Driving the Market

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Hydrogen as A Substitute for Natural Gas is Driving the Market

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Increasing Investments in Hydrogen Application are Driving the Market

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.4.1 Increase in Use of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles is Driving the Market

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 South Africa

9.5.1.1 Growing Usage of Renewable Energy Sources for Power Generation is Expected to Increase the Demand for the South African Hydrogen Energy Storage Market

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2.1 Rising Demand for Low-Sulfur Fuel for Transportation is Expected to Boost the Saudi Arabian Hydrogen Energy Storage Market

9.6 South America

9.6.1 By Storage Technology

9.6.2 By End-User

9.6.3 By Country

9.6.4 Brazil

9.6.4.1 Rising Demand for Hydrogen for Producing Ammonia is Expected to Boost the Brazilian Market

9.6.5 Argentina

9.6.5.1 Rise in Oil Refining Activities is Expected to Boost the Market in Argentina

9.6.6 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Developments

10.3.2 Contracts & Agreements

10.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.4 Investments & Expansions

10.3.5 Partnerships

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Innovators

10.4.3 Dynamic

10.4.4 Emerging



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Air Liquide

11.2 Chart Industries

11.3 Hexagon Composites

11.4 ITN Power

11.5 Nel Hydrogen

11.6 Plug Power

11.7 Worthington Industries

11.8 Hydrogenics

11.9 Linde

11.10 Hydrogenious Lohc Technologies

11.11 Inoxcva

11.12 Air Products & Chemicals

11.13 Mcphy Energy

11.14 Fuelcell Energy

11.15 Pragma Industries

11.16 Grz Technologies

11.17 H2go Power

11.18 Areva H2gen

11.19 Hydrogen in Motion

11.20 Hydrocell



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1l9bz8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.