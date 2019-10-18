View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Announces Completion of Dossier for Submission to Health Authority in Colombia for the Production of Cosmetic Products.

/EIN News/ -- These products are beeswax based from bees fed with Cannabis flower.



Cali, Colombia, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc. (VSYM) announces their medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S., has completed the dossier required by INVIMA, Colombia’s Health Authority, to manufacture a line of cosmetic products the Company has developed. These products include oils, soaps, creams, massage oils, gels, and hair treatments, among others. Sannabis already has health registrations for other products.

Sannabis is working with a laboratory partner registered with INVIMA with all the necessary licenses to develop high quality products. This laboratory is one of a few in Colombia fully certified with GMP practices to develop these types of products. Sannabis would like to elaborate that most of their topicals are beeswax based. This wax comes from a farm that uses cannabis flower as a nutrient, these bees are fed with cannabis bud.

Sannabis plans to work with their University partner to study the difference between using wax from bees fed with cannabis flower versus other nutrients. For now Sannabis believes this wax offers a more effective product. The first line of products will be available to U.S. distribution in the near future.

Beekeepers around the world have always used plant based formulas, but only in Colombia can it be cost effective to feed bees with cannabis bud. Sannabis will heavily promote this once their products reach U.S. shelves. It is important to note that it has been reported that in the U.S. there is a 40% bee shortage for various reasons. Sannabis plans to capitalize on this once they begin to market their products in the U.S. and around the world.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

Company/Media Contact:

View Systems, Inc.

John Campo, President/Chairman

+1-410-236-8200 USA

+57-318-657-0918 Colombia

jcampo@viewsystems.com



