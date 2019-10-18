Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Set to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2025, Rising at a CAGR of 10.2%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market size is expected to reach $20.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



The increased demand for orthopedic biomaterials of the next generation, designed to satisfy the need for a targeted orthopedic procedure, has strengthened global business growth. Regarding these products, on the other hand, restricted reimbursement insurances coupled with decreasing reimbursement for orthopedic implants has hampered the market growth in multiple nations. Furthermore, the inability to repay producers has created pressure on them to reduce the rates of those products and thereby limiting the market growth.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. This trend can be attributed to the influence of key factors like the increased prevalence of bone disorders and bone degenerative diseases in low- and middle-income countries. Increased incidence of bone degenerative diseases and bone disorder in low-and middle-income nations are key variables influencing the global economy. Also, growing expenses on health care and enhancing health infrastructure are anticipated to be a high-impact growth factor in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd.), Globus Medical, Inc., CAM Bioceramics B.V., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Exactech, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., Evonik Industries AG and Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM Biomedical B.V.). Companies are focusing on innovative strategies to compete in the market space. For instance, in November 2018, Stryker (US) acquired K2M Group Holdings, Inc. for expansion of its instruments which are used in orthopedics. In March 2019, Exactech (US) purchased XpandOrtho for the expansion of ExactechGPS Computer-Assisted surgery system.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Orthopedic Biomaterials Market



Acquisition and Mergers



Sep-2019: Evonik has made investment in Meditool for using the implant technologies of the company which are used in surgeries.

Sep-2019: Globus Medical has acquired StelKast in order to develop robotic joint reconstruction systems.

Sep-2019: Heraeus has taken over Via Biomedical in order to expand the medical devices of the company.

Apr-2019: Victrex made investment in Bond High Performance 3D Technology in order to strengthen the polymers of the company.

Mar-2019: Exactech has purchased XpandOrtho for the expansion of ExactechGPS Computer-Assisted surgery system.

Nov-2018: Stryker has acquired K2M Group Holdings, Inc. for expansion of its instruments which are used in orthopedics.

Oct-2018: Stryker tookover HyperBranch Medical in order to expand its business by developing medical devices based upon polymers and cross-linked hydrogels.

Sep-2017: Heraeus tookover Biotectix LLC which helps the company in delivering conductive polymer materials in order to increase the performance of sensing and stimulation electrodes used in diagnostic and therapeutic medical devices.

Apr-2017: Victrex acquired Zyex in order to expand its business by developing PEEK-based solutions.

Sep-2016: Globus Medical has acquired Alphatec Holdings, Inc. for the expansion of its business capabilities.

Apr-2016: Stryker has taken over CareFusion vertebral compression fracture products from Bd for the expansion of its business.

Mar-2015: Globus Medical announced the acquisition of Branch Medical Group in order to expand the portfolio of medical devices.

Jan-2015: Exactech has acquired BlueOrtho SAS for the development of ExactechGPS Guided Personalized Surgery system.

Expansions



Mar-2019: Evonik has extended its VESTAKEEP PEEK brand for medical technology offerings by adding radiolucent PEEK to it which is useful in implants.

Nov-2018: DSM extended its portfolio by launching four additive manufacturing (AM) grades into Digimat-AM, an e-Xstream solution in order to increase the adoption of polymer additive manufacturing.

Feb-2018: Evonik expanded its reach to Marl by opening a new polyamide 12 powder plants in order to meet the demand of 3D printing and metal coatings.

Sep-2017: Zimmer Biomet extended its portfolio of personalized and anatomically designed knee implant systems with the launch of launched Persona Partial Knee System for providing joint reconstruction systems.

Product Launches



Apr-2018: Evonik has introduced RESOMER Composite polymers in order to enhance the applications of orthopedic operations.

Feb-2018: Collagen introduced OssiMend bone graft matrices from its Spine Business Unit and DuraMatrix membranes from its Dural Repair Business Unit in order to enhance its product portfolio.

Mar-2017: Exactech announced the launch of three revision systems such as Optetrak Logic CC Revision Knee System, Alteon Monobloc Revision Femoral Stem, and InterSpace Tapered Wedge Hip Spacer in order to expand its surgical technologies.

Jul-2016: Stryker launched soft-tissue technology with SonicAnchor which is used for fixation.

Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements



Mar-2019: Heraeus teamed up with Engel in order to demonstrate injection molding of amorphous liquid metals which is the line of metallic glass.

Jun-2019: DSM Biomedical announced its partnership with ProMed Pharma in order to develop polymeric drugs and promote the capabilities of each other.

Apr-2018: Heraeus came into partnership with ChemQuest Technology in order to complement its coatings value chain.

May-2017: Victrex collaborated with Double Medical in order to expand interbody spine surgery workshop in order to help expand the knowledge of implantation with the help of PEEK-OPTIMA polymer.

Feb-2016: Invibio has collaborated with Maxx Orthopedics for development of PEEK-OPTIMA femoral knee replacement technology.

Companies Mentioned



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd.)

Globus Medical Inc.

CAM Bioceramics B.V.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Exactech Inc.

Collagen Matrix Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM Biomedical B.V.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t53fhs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.