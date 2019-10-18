Advanced Data-Driven Marketing Plays Role in Driving 2019 Billboard Music Awards to Year-Over-Year Increases in Viewership

dick clark productions Partnered with Samba TV, a Leading Data and Analytics Partner, to Find and Convert Prospective Viewers

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dick clark productions (dcp) announced that it increased U.S. household viewership for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) by 22% according to measurement powered by Samba TV’s Census-balanced research panel. Tune-in lift was attributed to an advanced dcp media strategy driven by insights from Samba the leading provider of global TV data and audience analytics.



Samba TV and dcp collaborated to drive tune-in for the 2019 BBMA broadcast by measuring exposure to commercial promos and digital ads targeting specific TV audiences. With the promotion leading up to the May 1 broadcast date, the tune-in campaign reached approximately 14.3 million households via TV, and approximately 8 million households via digital. Exposure to the TV and/or digital campaigns drove a 1.5x tune-in lift for the broadcast compared to those unexposed to the campaigns.

The 2019 tune-in campaign returned an 80% lift in tune-in rate among viewers from the 2018 broadcast, showing the campaign’s ability to drive awareness even in households with a propensity to already tune in. Samba TV’s campaign measurement helped dcp optimize the campaign by identifying the creative messages, digital devices, media partners and target audiences that were most successful at driving tune-in lift.

“Driving tune-in for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards required an advanced TV data strategy and deep insights on our target audience,” said Amy Thurlow, COO & CFO, dick clark productions. “Partnering with Samba TV allowed us to effectively reach potential viewers and measure impact on tune-in to ensure the strongest results.”

The increase in viewership for the 2019 BBMA validated dcp’s strategy of coordinating cross-screen audience targeting for both TV and Digital, and measuring ad exposures across multiple screens and creative messages. Additionally, Samba TV’s insights for the 2019 campaign provided dcp with strategy recommendations that can be applied to next year’s tune-in campaign.

“By using a combination of TV and digital media to pursue relevant audiences, dcp helped the 2019 Billboard Music Awards thrive amid increased competition to broadcast television viewing,” said Ashwin Navin, CEO of Samba TV. “The viewership boost for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards proves the strength of a cross-platform tune-in campaign.”

About dick clark productions

dick clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and the “Streamy Awards.” Weekly television programming includes "So You Think You Can Dance" from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world's most unique and extensive entertainment archive libraries with over 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is a business unit of Valence Media, a diversified and integrated media company with business units and strategic investments in television, film, live entertainment, digital media and publishing. For additional information, visit www.dickclark.com .

About Samba TV

Samba TV is a San Francisco-based data and analytics company focused on a next-generation television experience that helps viewers discover and engage with relevant content, and enables brands and agencies to address and measure that engagement effectively. Samba’s insights are built on the world’s most comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable TV, OTT, and digital media. Through software embedded in smart TVs, amplified by set-top boxes and mapped to connected devices, Samba TV amplifies media investment and activates cross-screen campaigns. For more information, please visit platform.samba.tv and follow @Samba_tv.

