Innate Pharma announces the exercise in full of the option granted to the underwriters of its global offering and Nasdaq global select market listing to purchase 1,875,000 additional ADSs

INNATE PHARMA S.A. (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421) (“Innate” or the “Company”), a French biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class therapeutic antibodies designed to harness the immune system for the treatment of oncology indications with significant unmet medical need, announces that trading of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”) will be halted, at the Company’s request, from the opening of the market at 9:00 AM CEST. This trading halt takes place in the context of the initial public offering of the Company on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the terms of which have been previously announced today, in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and for the commencement of trading of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

This trading halt will continue until the closing of Euronext Paris today and trading will resume at the opening of Euronext Paris at 9:00 AM CEST on October 18, 2019.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate’s commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, in-licensed from AstraZeneca, was approved by the FDA in September 2018. Lumoxiti is a first-in class specialty oncology product for hairy cell leukemia (HCL). Innate’s broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate has been a pioneer in the understanding of NK cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Innate is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: IPH - ISIN: FR0010331421).

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque") section of the Document d’Enregistrement Universel filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (“AMF”), which is available on the AMF website www.amf-france.org.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Innate Pharma in any country.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations







Innate Pharma

Danielle Spangler

Tel.: +1 917 499 6240

Danielle.Spangler@innate-pharma.fr







Jérôme Marino

Tel.: +33 (0)4 30 30 30 30

investors@innate-pharma.com Media







Innate Pharma

Tracy Rossin (Global/US)

Tel.: +1 240 801 0076

Tracy.Rossin@innate-pharma.com







ATCG Press

Marie Puvieux (France)

Tel.: +33 (0)9 81 87 46 72

innate-pharma@atcg-partners.com

