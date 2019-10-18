18 October 2019

Food and Drink Federation urges MPs to think carefully ahead of Brexit deal vote

FDF has issued the following press notice:

Ian Wright CBE, Chief Executive, Food and Drink Federation, said:

“It is critical that the threat of a disastrous no-deal Brexit on 31 October be lifted. But, as they cast their vote tomorrow, MPs must also consider what this deal means in the longer term for food and drink, the UK's largest manufacturing sector, and the supply chain's four million employees.

“In our view, when compared with the deal secured by Theresa May, this deal represents a backward step in terms of securing frictionless trade with the EU. It also sets us on course for regulatory divergence from our largest overseas market on critical food safety, science and quality issues – areas where we are world-leading. Both of these will increase costs for businesses and consumers alike, and undermine the success of the UK's food and drink industry – an industry already burdened by extensive, diverting and costly planning for a no-deal exit.”

