Report Scope: This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to describe the minimally invasive surgical devices industry and the U. S. market for these devices.

The scope of the study does not include -



- Devices and instruments used exclusively for traditional open surgical procedures (e.g., heart-lung machines).

- Devices and equipment used exclusively in an ambulatory surgery setting.

- Equipment for nonsurgical types of therapy such as radiation therapy.



Report Includes:

- 38 tables

- An overview of the global markets for minimally invasive medical devices

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Regional dynamics of the market covering Americas, EMRA, APAC and other emerging economies

- Discussion of current state of minimally invasive surgical devices and equipments, commercialized and pipeline products, regulations and legislations, as well as key industry aspects

- Examination of vendor landscape and profiles of industry leading players, including B. Braun Aesculap, Fujifim Holdings Corp., Medtronic Ent Inc., Stryker Corp., Olympus Optical Co., Ltd. and Gyrus Acmi Corp.



Summary:

Because the use of these products is increasing so rapidly, there is a pressing need to develop an up-todate base of market information to better understand the dynamics of the market for minimally invasive surgical devices and instruments.More than four years have passed since The analyst published the previous edition of this study, "The Market for Minimally Invasive Medical Devices" (HLC051G).



It analyzed key growth areas and developed quantitative market projections.



Since then, the market has continued to evolve.The population served by established markets is aging, bringing new surgical needs, while new markets are opening up.



The Affordable Care Act of 2010 has increased the number of people with health insurance that can be used to pay for minimally invasive procedures. Technological advances have expanded the range of surgical procedures that can be performed using minimally invasive techniques, while giving physicians new tools for the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and pathologies.



Meanwhile, the structure of the healthcare industry is changing, as traditional hospitals consolidate and other healthcare options become available to consumers. This study attempts to give management readers the information and analysis they need to deal with these challenges.

