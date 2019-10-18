Calibre Announces Graduation to TSX; Trading to Recommence on October 21, 2019

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CXB) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).



Calibre’s common shares will commence trading on the TSX at the opening on Monday, October 21, 2019, continuing to trade under the symbol CXB. Calibre’s common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the TSX.

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100% owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.

Calibre Mining Corp.

“Russell Ball”



Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Ryan King, VP Corp Dev & IR

+1-604-628-1012

rking@calibremining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends” or stating that certain actions, events or results “ may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include but are not limited to, statements in respect of the graduation of the Company to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Such statements and information reflect the current view of Calibre. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Calibre’s actual results, performance or achievements or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

When relying on the Company’s forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Calibre has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Calibre as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Calibre may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.



