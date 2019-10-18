Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2028

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

New Study Reports "Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025".

Introduction/Market Overview:

Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring 2013-2028 Report

The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market is expected to expand at a rapid rate. From USD 148 billion in 2015, the market is expected to reach almost USD 426 billion in 2022. The Common Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is measured to be 16% for global cold chain tracking and monitoring market. Cold storages are used to store perishable products like food items and drugs that are supplied to army camps, remote areas and pharmaceutical industry. Cold storage tracking and monitoring uses sensors and controlling devices to maintain the temperature of food items and drugs in the cold storages.

When food items and drugs are transported from one place to another, it is important to maintain them in a proper condition so that they do not rot or spoil. It is essential to maintain the optimal temperature for these products so that they do not lose their texture and taste. Cold chain tracking and monitoring ensures that the quality of the food products as well as drugs is not compromised in any manner so that the health of those consuming or using these products is not affected in an adverse manner.

The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market will witness an increase in the market share because of increased focus on quality and product sensitivity when it comes to products like food and beverages and drugs. The increase in number of refrigerated warehouses and the growth of the pharmaceutical sector will also drive the expansion of the global cold chain market.

Important Key Players Analysis: Sensitech, Inc., ORBCOMM, Testo, Rotronic, ELPRO-BUCHS AG, Emerson, Nietzsche Enterprise, NXP Semiconductors NV, Signatrol, Haier Biomedical, Monnit Corporation, Berlinger & Co AG, Cold Chain Technologies, LogTag Recorders Ltd, Omega, Dickson, ZeDA Instruments, Oceasoft and more.

Market Segmentation

There are many organisations that deal with cold chain tracking and monitoring like Sensitech Inc., Elpro-Buchs, Berlinger & Co., Monnit Corporation, Infratab Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd etc. All these players are contributing to the share of the global cold chain market and will continue to do so. Most of these key players work to improve their techniques and develop new methods of cold chain tracking and monitoring to stay ahead of competitors.

Cold chain tracking and monitoring market on the basis of type can be divided into hardware and software. The hardware segment of this market is the dominant one and trends state that it will remain so in the forecast period.

Cold chain tracking and monitoring finds application in industries like food and beverage, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and processed foods. The use of cold chain monitoring and tracking systems is expected to increase in the most lucrative manner in the healthcare sector because of the development of the software used for monitoring cold chain of drugs and blood banks. Food and beverage and pharmaceuticals will also contribute greatly to the increased market share of cold chain tracking and monitoring market.

Regional Analysis

The most lucrative cold chain market is in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific Region. All these countries are investing in research and development of technologies for cold chain monitoring in an effective manner. Latin America is expected to add maximum share to the global cold chain market in the forecast period. The expected CAGR for Latin America is approximately 20.5% in 2016-2022.

Industry News

The growth of cold chain tracking and monitoring market can be attributed to the increased initiatives and investments by the governments of different nations. The changing policies of governments and relaxed regulations also lead to an increased share of the global cold chain market. However, factors like high operation costs and lack of standardisation will restrain the growth of cold chain market to some extent.

