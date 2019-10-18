Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Displays its Potential of Becoming Big as Alternative Environment-Friendly Fuel

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market: Global Analysis,Share, Trends, Application Analysis And Forecast To 2022

A solid oxide fuel cell is an electrochemical device that oxidizes a fuel to directly produce electricity. It is a solid ceramic material. Heat is generated in the electrochemical process to keep the fuel cell warm and for the reaction process. The solid oxide fuel cell continues converting chemical energy into electrical energy until the fuel and air are available. The fuel provides affordable electricity, more resilient power, and cleaner energy.

A solid oxide fuel cell provides both sustainability and power security. The power generation technology of it can be applied in businesses and communities as it is the most efficient, sustainable and resilient form of alternative energy. It does not have the threat of emitting carbon and keeps the environment clean. The fuel cell has the highest performance and durability, which makes it more popular. It is rapidly inclining towards commercialization and is undergoing many field trials.

A solid oxide fuel cell is the most reliable device for the conversion of chemical fuels directly into the electrical process. Solid oxide fuel cell-based auxiliary power unit (APU) utilizes diesel fuel to supply non-propulsion power for long haul trucks and has the ability to replace the conventional one. The market will see an impressive growth with the rapid integration of other technological advancements. The development of engineering skills would provide tailwind to electrochemical technology, which can influence the intake of solid oxide fuel cell. It does not emit harmful chemicals, which can be an added advantage for the market for solid oxide fuel cells.

Some of the key players in the market include :-

SOFC Power S.P.A, Watt Fuel Cell Corporation, Ultra Electronics Ami, Topsoe Fuel Cell, Staxera-Sunfire Gmbh, Protonex Technology Corporation, Kyocera, Kerafol-Keramische Folien Gmbh, Jx Nippon Oil & Energy, Hexis AG, Fuel Cell Energy, Delphi Automotive LLP, Convion Fuel Cells Ltd, Ceres Power Holdings Plc, Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited, Bloom Energy Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, Acumentrics Corporation, Adaptive Materials, Inc and Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Segmentation:

The global solid oxide fuel cell market can be segmented on the basis of technology into planar, thin film, tubular, and others. The planar fuel cell is a new type of lightweight polymer electrolyte fuel cell design. The thin film fuel cell refers to the solid oxide fuel cells with electrolyte thin films. A tubular fuel cell has a high volume energy density, better thermal shock, resistance, and mechanical strength.

By application, the global solid oxide fuel cell market can be segmented into – Combined Heat and Power (CHP), stationary (large stationary and small stationary), military, remote power, and Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), exotic, portable product power, aircraft, generators, transportation, and other.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of the market for solid oxide fuel cell includes Europe and North America as potential market influencers. The solid oxide fuel cell market will grow extensively due to the higher adoption of the product in various industries. South America to perform quite well over the coming years. Europe and North America’s solid oxide fuel cells market is gaining traction due to its high efficiency and durability. The global solid oxide fuel cell market is expected to have immense growth in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), as it can transform the present industry infrastructure. Asia-Pacific (APAC) will drive the global solid oxide fuel cell market by generating the largest revenue in the coming years.

Industry News:

September 26, 2019 – Bloom Energy and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), announced a collaboration between two companies. This is to develop and design ships that would be powered by Bloom Energy’s solid oxide fuel cell technology. Bloom Energy is the world’s leading provider of stationary fuel cells and Samsung Heavy Industries is the largest Shipbuilding company. Samsung Heavy Industries' goal is to deliver a large cargo ship for ocean operation powered by fuel cells running on natural cells, which can create scope for better percolation of the solid oxide fuel cell market.

