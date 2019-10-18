There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,017 in the last 365 days.

Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.472 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $4.6 million or $0.26 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $4.0 million or $0.25 per share – diluted for the same period of 2018. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $10.6 million or $0.59 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $10.9 million or $0.67 per share – diluted for the same period of 2018.

The current year includes the benefits of our January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants National Bank of Sacramento (“Merchants”). In May, we successfully converted all of Merchant’s computer records onto our core system. As previously announced, the Company’s subsidiary bank, which had been operating under multiple names, simultaneously changed the name for all locations to Merchants Bank of Commerce. To date, acquisition related costs have totaled $2.2 million and costs related to the name change have totaled $501 thousand. All significant costs for these two projects have now been absorbed.

Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: “The Company performed solidly during the third quarter which reflects the benefits derived from our acquisition of Merchants National Bank earlier in the year. With the successful integration of Merchants now complete, we are again wholly focused on leveraging our talented business relationship teams to meet customer needs and achieve our organic growth goals.”

Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2019:

  • Net income of $4.6 million was an increase of $610 thousand (15%) from $4.0 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.26 per share – diluted was an increase of $0.01 (4%) from $0.25 per share – diluted earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of 1,834,142 shares of common stock issued during the first quarter of 2019 as part of our acquisition of Merchants.
  • Net interest income increased $1.6 million (13%) to $13.7 million compared to $12.1 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin improved to 4.00% compared to 3.91% for the same period in the prior year
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.26% compared to 1.23% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity decreased to 10.86% compared to 12.16% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average loans totaled $1.030 billion, an increase of $99 million (11%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average earning assets totaled $1.360 billion, an increase of $130 million (11%) compared to average earning assets for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average deposits totaled $1.255 billion, an increase of $145 million (13%) compared to average deposits for the same period in the prior year.
    º  Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.097 billion, an increase of $151 million (16%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
    º  Average certificates of deposit totaled $157.6 million, a decrease of $5.7 million (3%) compared to same period in the prior year.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 56.4% compared to 58.4% during the same period in the prior year.
  • Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2019 totaled $12.8 million or 0.87% of total assets, an increase of $9.0 million since September 30, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets results from one $10.1 million commercial real estate loan.
  • Book value per common share was $9.42 at September 30, 2019 compared to $8.14 at September 30, 2018.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $8.51 at September 30, 2019 compared to $8.03 at September 30, 2018.

Financial highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2019:

  • Net income of $10.6 million ($0.59 per share – diluted) was a decrease of $299 thousand (3%) from $10.9 million ($0.67 per share – diluted) earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of 1,834,142 shares of common stock issued during the first quarter of 2019 as part of our acquisition of Merchants.
  • Acquisition costs associated with our acquisition of Merchants totaled $2.2 million. Costs related to the name change of our subsidiary bank totaled $501 thousand.
  • Net interest income increased $5.2 million (15%) to $40.2 million compared to $35.1 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.98% compared to 3.88% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average assets decreased to 0.98% compared to 1.14% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity decreased to 8.74% compared to 11.29% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average loans totaled $1.017 billion, an increase of $104 million (11%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average earning assets totaled $1.350 billion, an increase of $143 million (12%) compared the same period in the prior year.
  • Average deposits totaled $1.232 billion, an increase of $154 million (14%) compared the same period in the prior year.
    º  Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.069 billion, an increase of $163 million (18%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
    º  Average certificates of deposit totaled $163.0 million, a decrease of $8.9 million (5%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 66.5% compared to 61.5% for the same period in the prior year.
    º  The Company’s efficiency ratio of 66.5% for the first nine months of 2019 includes $2.2 million in acquisition costs and $501 thousand in name change costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 60.3%.
  • Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2019 totaled $12.8 million or 0.87% of total assets, an increase of $8.7 million since December 31, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets results from one $10.1 million commercial real estate loan.
  • Book value per common share was $9.42 at September 30, 2019 compared to $8.47 at December 31, 2018.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $8.51 at September 30, 2019 compared to $8.36 at December 31, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Bank of Commerce Holdings wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release includes statements by the Company, which describe management’s expectations and developments, which may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's public filings, factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, national and international economic conditions are less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on the Company than expected and adversely affect the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates reduce interest margins more than expected and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new banks and/or branches are lower than expected; (4) our concentration in lending tied to real estate exposes us to the adverse effects of material increases in interest rates, declines in the general economy, tightening credit markets or declines in real estate values; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions increases significantly; (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged; and (7) technological changes could expose us to new risks.

                                       
TABLE 1  
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED  
(amounts in thousands except per share data)  
                                       
    For The Three Months Ended   For The Nine Months Ended  
Net income, average assets and   September 30,
   June 30,   September 30,  
average shareholders' equity   2019
   2018
   2019   2019   2018  
Net income   $ 4,642     $ 4,032     $ 3,644     $ 10,592   $ 10,891  
Average total assets   $ 1,462,444     $ 1,300,278     $ 1,450,725     $ 1,446,476   $ 1,275,369  
Average total earning assets   $ 1,360,006     $ 1,229,704     $ 1,353,200     $ 1,350,173   $ 1,206,798  
Average shareholders' equity   $ 169,608     $ 131,499     $ 163,598     $ 162,032   $ 128,933  
                                       
Selected performance ratios                                      
Return on average assets     1.26 %     1.23 %     1.01 %     0.98 %   1.14 %
Return on average equity     10.86 %     12.16 %     8.93 %     8.74 %   11.29 %
Efficiency ratio     56.4 %     58.4 %     65.9 %     66.5 %   61.5 %
                                       
Share and per share amounts                                      
Weighted average shares - basic (1)     18,130       16,252       18,134       17,918     16,242  
Weighted average shares - diluted (1)     18,196       16,342       18,194       17,981     16,327  
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.26     $ 0.25     $ 0.20     $ 0.59   $ 0.67  
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 0.26     $ 0.25     $ 0.20     $ 0.59   $ 0.67  
                                       
    At September 30,     At June 30,      
Share and per share amounts   2019
   2018
   2019          
Common shares outstanding (2)     18,212       16,330       18,214                
Book value per common share (2)   $ 9.42     $ 8.14     $ 9.22                
Tangible book value per common share (2)(3)   $ 8.51     $ 8.03     $ 8.29                
                                       
Capital ratios (4)                                    
Bank of Commerce Holdings                                    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     12.85 %     12.65 %     12.56 %              
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.69 %     13.59 %     13.41 %              
Total capital ratio     15.62 %     15.75 %     15.35 %              
Tier 1 leverage ratio     11.28 %     11.14 %     11.08 %              
Tangible common equity ratio (5)     10.64 %     9.98 %     10.59 %              
                                       
Merchants Bank of Commerce                                      
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     14.25 %     13.14 %     14.06 %              
Tier 1 capital ratio     14.25 %     13.14 %     14.06 %              
Total capital ratio     15.34 %     14.36 %     15.16 %              
Tier 1 leverage ratio     11.74 %     10.78 %     11.61 %              
                                       
(1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non participative in dividends or voting rights.
(2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan.
(3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
(4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject.
(5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.
 

BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.472 billion, gross loans of $1.033 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $12 million, total deposits of $1.262 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $172 million.

                                               
TABLE 2
LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                               
  At September 30,             At June 30,
      % of       % of   Change       % of
  2019
   Total   2018
   Total   Amount   %   2019
   Total
Commercial $ 152,195     15 %   $ 132,091     14 %   $ 20,104     15   %   $ 152,303     15 %
Real estate - construction and land development   35,606     3       20,496     2       15,110     74   %     37,685     4  
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied   475,678     47       431,246     47       44,432     10   %     468,706     45  
Real estate - commercial owner occupied   210,767     20       195,608     21       15,159     8   %     210,711     21  
Real estate - residential - ITIN   34,036     3       38,353     4       (4,317 )   (11 ) %     35,162     3  
Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage   64,747     6       33,473     4       31,274     93   %     67,092     6  
Real estate - residential - equity lines   22,729     2       28,713     3       (5,984 )   (21 ) %     23,656     2  
Consumer and other   37,324     4       47,500     5       (10,176 )   (21 ) %     41,409     4  
Gross loans   1,033,082     100 %     927,480     100 %     105,602     11   %     1,036,724     100 %
Deferred fees and costs   1,980             1,757             223             2,005        
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   1,035,062             929,237             105,825             1,038,729        
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (12,285 )           (12,392 )           107             (12,445 )      
Net loans $ 1,022,777           $ 916,845           $ 105,932           $ 1,026,284        
                                               
Average loans during the quarter $ 1,029,534           $ 930,863           $ 98,671     11   %   $ 1,028,187        
Average yield on loans during the quarter   5.01   %         4.93   %         0.08             5.01   %    
Average yield on loans during the year   4.98   %         4.90   %         0.08             4.96   %    
                                                       

The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.033 billion at September 30, 2019, compared with $927 million and $1.037 billion at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively, an increase of $106 million and a decrease of $4 million, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019,     the Merchants acquisition provided an additional $85.3 million of loans.

The average yield on loans during the quarter was 5.01% compared to 4.93% and 5.01% for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Gross loan balances in the table above include a net fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants during the first quarter of 2019 of $1.9 million and $2.1 million at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. We recorded $190 thousand and $193 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the second and third quarters of 2019, respectively.

                                                 
TABLE 3
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                                 
    At September 30,               At June 30,
        % of       % of   Change       % of
    2019   Total   2018   Total   Amount   %   2019   Total
Cash and due from banks   $ 32,505   9 %   $ 21,316   6 %   $ 11,189     52   %   $ 21,306   7 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     56,099   16       69,920   21       (13,821 )   (20 ) %     19,319   6  
Total cash and cash equivalents     88,604   25       91,236   27       (2,632 )   (3 ) %     40,625   13  
                                                 
Investment securities:                                                
U.S. government and agencies     40,467   11       35,656   11       4,811     13   %     44,837   14  
Obligations of state and political subdivisions     39,004   11       51,562   16       (12,558 )   (24 ) %     45,003   14  
Residential mortgage backed securities and
collateralized mortgage obligations		     165,994   46       124,109   38       41,885     34   %     168,085   50  
Corporate securities     2,992   1       3,974   1       (982 )   (25 ) %     2,978   1  
Commercial mortgage backed securities     22,822   6       24,167   7       (1,345 )   (6 ) %     24,868   8  
Other asset backed securities     1,062         165         897     544   %     48    
Total investment securities - AFS     272,341   75       239,633   73       32,708     14   %     285,819   87  
                                                 
Total cash, cash equivalents and
investment securities		   $ 360,945   100 %   $ 330,869   100 %   $ 30,076     9   %   $ 326,444   100 %
Average yield on interest-bearing due
from banks and investment securities
during the quarter - nominal		     2.63 %         2.47 %         0.16             2.81 %    
Average yield on interest-bearing due
from banks and investment securities
during the quarter - tax equivalent		     2.71 %         2.61 %         0.10             2.92 %    
                                                   

As of September 30, 2019, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $32.5 million and interest-bearing deposits of $56.1 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks.

Investment securities totaled $272.3 million at September 30, 2019, compared with $239.6 million and $285.8 million at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, the Merchants acquisition included securities with a par value of $107.4 million. Management elected to sell securities with a par value of $13.8 million and $100.1 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The sales resulted in net realized gains of $12 thousand and $137 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

Average securities balances and weighted average tax equivalent yields for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $271.6 million and 2.85% compared to $248.4 million and 2.74%, respectively.

At September 30, 2019, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $3.3 million compared with net unrealized losses of $5.8 million and unrealized gains of $3.4 million at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The changes in net unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio were due to changes in market interest rates.

                                               
TABLE 4
DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                               
  At September 30,               At June 30,
      % of       % of     Change       % of
  2019   Total   2018   Total   Amount   %   2019   Total
Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 412,410   33 %   $ 361,516   32 %   $ 50,894     14   %   $ 397,349   32 %
Demand - interest-bearing   239,547   19       251,323   22       (11,776 )   (5 ) %     238,175   19  
Money market   317,120   25       259,230   23       57,890     22   %     300,847   24  
Total demand   969,077   77       872,069   77       97,008     11   %     936,371   75  
                                               
Savings   137,441   11       111,388   10       26,053     23   %     138,591   11  
Total non-maturing deposits   1,106,518   88       983,457   87       123,061     13   %     1,074,962   86  
                                               
Certificates of deposit   155,621   12       161,304   13       (5,683 )   (4 ) %     160,556   14  
Total deposits $ 1,262,139   100 %   $ 1,144,761   100 %   $ 117,378     10   %   $ 1,235,518   100 %
                                               

Total deposits at September 30, 2019, increased $117 million or 10% to $1.262 billion compared to September 30, 2018 and increased $27 million or 9% annualized compared to June 30, 2019. Total non-maturing deposits increased $123.1 million or 13% compared to the same date a year ago and increased $31.6 million or 12% annualized compared to June 30, 2019. Certificates of deposit decreased $5.7 million or 4% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $4.9 million or 12% annualized compared to June 30, 2019.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Merchants acquisition provided an additional $190.2 million of deposits. The decrease in the acquired deposits of $23.2 million at September 30, 2019 is not attributable to the loss of any significant relationships. As illustrated in the following table, legacy deposits have experienced their seasonal decline, while wholesale time deposits have matured and were not renewed.

                             
TABLE 5
YEAR TO DATE CHANGES IN DEPOSITS
(amounts in thousands)
  Legacy Deposits   Acquired
Merchants Deposits		   Change In Acquired
Deposits For The Eight
Months Ended		   Change In Legacy
Deposits For The Nine
Months Ended		   Deposits At
  At December 31,   At January 31,   September 30,   September 30,   At September 30,
  2018   2019   2019
   2019   2019
Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 347,199   $ 51,880   $ (5,233 )   $ 18,564     $ 412,410
Demand - interest-bearing   252,202     28,231     (5,031 )     (35,855 )     239,547
Money market   265,093     43,316     (2,314 )     11,025       317,120
Total demand   864,494     123,427     (12,578 )     (6,266 )     969,077
                             
Savings   114,840     28,786     (3,530 )     (2,655 )     137,441
Total non-maturing deposits   979,334     152,213     (16,108 )     (8,921 )     1,106,518
                             
Certificates of deposit   152,382     38,003     (7,047 )     (27,717 )     155,621
Total deposits $ 1,131,716   $ 190,216   $ (23,155 )   $ (36,638 )   $ 1,262,139
                                 


                 
TABLE 6
WHOLESALE AND RECIPROCAL DEPOSITS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                 
  At September 30,   At June 30,
  2019   2018   2019
CDARS / ICS reciprocal deposits $ 57,897   $ 78,772   $ 60,492
Online listing service wholesale time deposits   248     24,397     248
Total wholesale and reciprocal deposits $ 58,145   $ 103,169   $ 60,740
                 

For calendar quarters prior to April 1, 2018, CDARS/ ICS reciprocal deposits were considered to be brokered deposits by regulatory authorities and were reported as such on quarterly Call Reports. With passage of The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act in May 2018, this is no longer so.

AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS

The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

                                               
TABLE 7
AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED
For The Three Months Ended
                                               
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2019   2019   2019   2018   2018   2018   2018   2017
Interest-bearing deposits 0.56 %   0.54 %   0.49 %   0.45 %   0.42 %   0.41 %   0.41 %   0.42 %
Interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand 0.38 %   0.37 %   0.34 %   0.31 %   0.29 %   0.29 %   0.29 %   0.30 %
All interest-bearing liabilities 0.68 %   0.74 %   0.67 %   0.61 %   0.64 %   0.68 %   0.60 %   0.59 %
All interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand 0.46 %   0.52 %   0.46 %   0.42 %   0.45 %   0.50 %   0.43 %   0.42 %
                                               

INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW

                                         
TABLE 8
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                                         
 
For The Three Months Ended
 		                     
  September 30,   Change   June 30,   Change
  2019   2018   Amount   %   2019   Amount   %
Interest income $ 15,201   $ 13,431   $ 1,770   13 %   $ 15,127   $ 74     0   %
Interest expense   1,479     1,304     175   13 %     1,632     (153 )   (9 ) %
Net interest income   13,722     12,127     1,595   13 %     13,495     227     2   %
Provision for loan
and lease losses		             %               %
Noninterest income   1,006     943     63   7 %     1,100     (94 )   (9 ) %
Noninterest expense   8,300     7,634     666   9 %     9,611     (1,311 )   (14 ) %
Income before provision
for income taxes		   6,428     5,436     992   18 %     4,984     1,444     29   %
Provision for income taxes   1,786     1,404     382   27 %     1,340     446     33   %
Net income $ 4,642   $ 4,032   $ 610   15 %   $ 3,644   $ 998     27   %
                                         
Basic earnings per share $ 0.26   $ 0.25   $ 0.01   4 %   $ 0.20   $ 0.06     30   %
Average basic shares   18,130     16,252     1,878   12 %     18,134     (4 )     %
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26   $ 0.25   $ 0.01   4 %   $ 0.20   $ 0.06     30   %
Average diluted shares   18,196     16,342     1,854   11 %     18,194     2       %
Dividends declared per
common share		 $ 0.05   $ 0.04   $ 0.01   25 %   $ 0.05   $       %
                                             

Third Quarter of 2019 Compared With Third Quarter of 2018

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 increased $610 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2018. In the current quarter, net interest income was $1.6 million higher and noninterest income was $63 thousand higher. These positive changes were offset by noninterest expenses that were $666 thousand higher and the provision for income taxes was $382 thousand higher.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.6 million compared to the same period a year ago.

Interest income for the third quarter of 2019 increased $1.8 million or 13% to $15.2 million.

  • Interest and fees on loans increased $1.4 million due to an $11.6 million increase in average loan balances and an 8 basis point increase in the average yield on the loan portfolio.
  • Interest on investment securities increased $271 thousand due to a $23.1 million increase in average securities balances and an 18 basis point increase in average yield on the securities portfolio.
  • Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks increased $54 thousand due to an $8.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances, and an 8 basis point increase in average yield.

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 increased $175 thousand or 13% to $1.5 million.

  • Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $350 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $88.8 million, while average certificate of deposit balances decreased $5.7 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 14 basis points.
  • Interest expense on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco decreased $121 thousand. There were no Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings in the current quarter compared to average borrowings of $22.3 million in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $80 thousand. During the second quarter of 2019, we completed the early repayment of our variable rate senior debt.

Provision for loan and lease losses

As illustrated in Table 10, the nonaccrual status of a $10.1 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics. The loan is current and management believes it is adequately collateralized. Net loan loss charge-offs were only $160 thousand for the current quarter and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the third quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $63 thousand compared to the third quarter for 2018. The change was not concentrated in any one item.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $666 thousand compared to the same period a year previous. The increase was primarily due to increased operating costs from our Merchants acquisition and $191 thousand in amortization of the core deposit intangible for the deposits acquired from Merchants. The increases were partially offset by $193 thousand in Small Bank Assessment Credits from the FDIC.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 56.4% for the third quarter of 2019; the ratio during the same period in 2018 was 58.4%.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, our income tax provision of $1.8 million on pre-tax income of $6.4 million was an effective tax rate of 27.8%. The tax provision for the third quarter of the prior year was $1.4 million on pre-tax income of $5.4 million for an effective tax rate of 25.8%. The Company’s effective tax rate has increased as muni income, tax credits and permanent deductions arising from investments in low income housing partnerships comprise a smaller percentage of pre-tax income. The increase during the current quarter was also due to the write-off of a $41 thousand deferred tax asset resulting from expiration of a capital loss carryforward.

Third Quarter of 2019 Compared With Second Quarter of 2019

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 increased $998 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2019. In the current quarter net interest income was $227 thousand higher and noninterest expense was $1.3 million lower. These positive changes were partially offset by noninterest income that was $94 thousand lower and the provision for income taxes that was $446 thousand higher.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $227 thousand over the prior quarter.

Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $74 thousand or less than one percent to $15.2 million.

  • Interest and fees on loans increased $166 thousand due to a $1.3 million increase in average loan balances and a ten basis point increase in the average yield on the loan portfolio.
  • Interest on investment securities decreased $181 thousand due to a $17.8 million decrease in average securities balances partially offset by an 11 basis point increase in average yield on the investment portfolio.
  • Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks increased $89 thousand due to a $23.3 million increase in average balances.
  • The third quarter of 2019 was one day longer than the second quarter of 2019.

Interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $153 thousand or 9% to $1.5 million.

  • Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $61 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $16.6 million, while average certificates of deposit decreased $6.5 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased by two basis points.
  • Interest expense on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco decreased $192 thousand. There were no Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings outstanding in the current quarter, compared to average borrowings of $30.0 million in the prior quarter
  • Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $22 thousand. During the second quarter of 2019, we completed the early repayment and termination of our senior debt agreement.

Provision for loan and lease losses

As a result of improvements in our asset quality metrics and loan loss charge-offs totaling only $160 thousand for the current quarter, no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary during current quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $94 thousand, the decrease was not concentrated in any one item.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $1.3 million. The decrease was due to:

  • $803 thousand in costs related to the acquisition and name change in the prior quarter that did not recur.
  • $263 thousand in decreased salaries and benefit cost.
  • $193 thousand in Small Bank Assessment Credits from the FDIC.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 56.4% for the third quarter of 2019; the ratio during the prior quarter was 65.9%.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, our income tax provision of $1.8 million on pre-tax income of $6.4 million was an effective tax rate of 27.8%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $1.3 million on pre-tax income of $5.0 million was an effective tax rate of 26.9%. The Company’s effective tax rate has increased as credits and deductions comprised a smaller percentage of pre-tax income. The increase during the current quarter was also due to the write-off of a $41 thousand deferred tax asset resulting from expiration of a capital loss carryforward.

Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share were $0.26 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.25 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in Table 8 presented earlier in this press release. During the third quarter of 2019, we adopted a share repurchase program that authorizes the Company to purchase up to one million shares of its common stock over a period ending March 31, 2020. As of October 18, 2019 no shares have been repurchased under the program.

                                                       
TABLE 9a
NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                                       
    For The Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018   June 30, 2019
    Average         Yield /   Average         Yield /   Average         Yield /
    Balance   Interest(1)   Rate (5)   Balance   Interest(1)   Rate (5)   Balance   Interest(1)   Rate (5)
Interest-earning assets:                                                      
Net loans (2)   $ 1,029,534   $ 13,013   5.01 %   $ 930,863   $ 11,568   4.93 %   $ 1,028,187   $ 12,847   5.01 %
Taxable securities     238,601     1,609   2.68 %     199,883     1,209   2.40 %     249,907     1,733   2.78 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)     32,974     271   3.26 %     48,561     400   3.27 %     39,501     328   3.33 %
Interest-bearing deposits
in other banks		     58,897     308   2.07 %     50,397     254   2.00 %     35,605     219   2.47 %
Average interest-
earning assets		     1,360,006     15,201   4.43 %     1,229,704     13,431   4.33 %     1,353,200     15,127   4.48 %
Cash and due from banks     23,822                 21,834                 21,942            
Premises and equipment, net     15,922                 13,768                 15,819            
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net     16,769                 1,888                 16,995            
Other assets     45,925                 33,084                 42,769            
Average total assets   $ 1,462,444               $ 1,300,278               $ 1,450,725            
                                                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                      
Interest-bearing demand   $ 243,553     117   0.19 %   $ 235,664     104   0.18 %   $ 238,840     129   0.22 %
Money market     309,188     451   0.58 %     259,242     172   0.26 %     296,326     380   0.51 %
Savings     138,296     131   0.38 %     107,349     73   0.27 %     139,307     123   0.35 %
Certificates of deposit     157,620     491   1.24 %     163,302     465   1.13 %     164,084     497   1.21 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings           %     22,283     121   2.15 %     30,000     192   2.57 %
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs     9,942     183   7.30 %     14,681     265   7.16 %     10,841     201   7.44 %
Junior subordinated
debentures		     10,310     106   4.08 %     10,310     104   4.00 %     10,310     110   4.28 %
Average interest-
bearing liabilities		     868,909     1,479   0.68 %     812,831     1,304   0.64 %     889,708     1,632   0.74 %
Noninterest-bearing demand     405,853                 343,948                 379,173            
Other liabilities     18,074                 12,000                 18,246            
Shareholders’ equity     169,608                 131,499                 163,598            
Average liabilities and
shareholders’ equity		   $ 1,462,444               $ 1,300,278               $ 1,450,725            
Net interest income and
net interest margin (4) 		        $ 13,722   4.00 %         $ 12,127   3.91 %         $ 13,495   4.00 %
                                                       
(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $161 thousand, $74 thousand, and $91 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
(2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $13.2 million, $3.8 million and $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
(3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.
 


                                     
TABLE 9b
NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                     
    For The Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
    Average         Yield /   Average         Yield /
    Balance   Interest(1)   Rate (5)   Balance   Interest(1)   Rate (5)
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Net loans (2)   $ 1,017,127   $ 37,891   4.98 %   $ 912,648   $ 33,461   4.90 %
Taxable securities     247,139     5,106   2.76 %     203,791     3,696   2.42 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)     40,912     986   3.22 %     52,844     1,276   3.23 %
Interest-bearing deposits
in other banks		     44,995     772   2.29 %     37,515     518   1.85 %
Average interest-
earning assets		     1,350,173     44,755   4.43 %     1,206,798     38,951   4.32 %
Cash and due from banks     22,375                 19,801            
Premises and equipment, net     15,445                 14,161            
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net     15,230                 1,943            
Other assets     43,253                 32,666            
Average total assets   $ 1,446,476               $ 1,275,369            
                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing demand   $ 241,924     372   0.21 %   $ 231,958     273   0.16 %
Money market     299,694     1,120   0.50 %     245,797     439   0.24 %
Savings     136,254     365   0.36 %     108,382     196   0.24 %
Certificates of deposit     163,020     1,478   1.21 %     171,941     1,448   1.13 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings     12,894     247   2.56 %     30,037     435   1.94 %
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs     11,213     623   7.43 %     15,601     825   7.07 %
Junior subordinated
debentures		     10,310     329   4.27 %     10,310     283   3.67 %
Average interest-
bearing liabilities		     875,309     4,534   0.69 %     814,026     3,899   0.64 %
Noninterest-bearing demand     391,208                 320,316            
Other liabilities     17,927                 12,094            
Shareholders’ equity     162,032                 128,933            
Average liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,446,476               $ 1,275,369            
Net interest income and
net interest margin (4) 		        $ 40,221   3.98 %         $ 35,052   3.88 %
                                     
(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $433 thousand and $356 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $11.8 million and $4.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.


                                       
TABLE 10  
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED  
(amounts in thousands)  
                                       
  For The Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2019   2019   2019   2018   2018
Beginning balance ALLL $ 12,445       $ 12,242       $ 12,292       $ 12,392       $ 12,388    
Provision for loan and lease losses                                      
Loans charged-off   (319 )       (659 )       (348 )       (279 )       (198 )  
Loan loss recoveries   159         862         298         179         202    
Ending balance ALLL $ 12,285       $ 12,445       $ 12,242       $ 12,292       $ 12,392    
                                       
  At September 30,   At June 30,   At March 31,   At December 31,   At September 30,
  2019   2019   2019   2018   2018
Nonaccrual loans:                                      
Commercial $ 139       $ 194       $ 1,018       $ 959       $ 899    
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied   10,099         10,690         10,878                    
Real estate - commercial owner occupied                           548            
Real estate - residential - ITIN   2,339         2,389         2,392         2,388         2,571    
Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage   198         217         182         185         179    
Real estate - residential - equity lines                   42         43         44    
Consumer and other   21         22         23         23         24    
Total nonaccrual loans   12,796         13,512         14,535         4,146         3,717    
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                                      
Commercial   629         1,092         1,187         1,224         1,291    
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied           791         793         795         797    
Real estate - residential - ITIN   4,072         4,300         4,342         4,484         4,535    
Real estate - residential - equity lines   236         242         358         363         367    
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans   4,937         6,425         6,680         6,866         6,990    
                                       
All other accruing impaired loans                                      
                                       
Total impaired loans $ 17,733       $ 19,937       $ 21,215       $ 11,012       $ 10,707    
                                       
Gross loans outstanding at period end $ 1,033,082       $ 1,036,724       $ 1,034,606       $ 946,251       $ 927,480    
                                       
Impaired loans to gross loans   1.72   %     1.92   %     2.05   %     1.16   %     1.15   %
Nonaccrual loans to gross loans   1.24   %     1.30   %     1.40   %     0.44   %     0.40   %
                                       
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of:                          
Gross loans   1.19   %     1.20   %     1.18   %     1.30   %     1.34   %
Nonaccrual loans   96.01   %     92.10   %     84.22   %     296.48   %     333.39   %
Impaired loans   69.28   %     62.42   %     57.70   %     111.62   %     115.74   %
                                                 

We continue to monitor credit quality and adjust the ALLL to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. As illustrated in Table 10, the nonaccrual status of a $10.1 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics for the first three quarters of 2019 however, the loan is current and management believes it is adequately collateralized. Net loan loss charge-offs totaled only $160 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary for the quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease loss during the prior quarter or during the same quarter a year ago.

The loans acquired from Merchants were recorded at fair value which included a discount for credit risk which is not a part of the ALLL. As a result, our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans declined to 1.19% as of September 30, 2019 compared to 1.34% as of September 30, 2018 and decreased compared to 1.20% as of June 30, 2019.

Based on the Bank’s ALLL methodology, which uses criteria such as risk factors and historical loss rates, and given the ongoing improvements in asset quality, management believes the Company’s ALLL is adequate at September 30, 2019. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses.

At September 30, 2019, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $17.7 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $335 thousand compared to impaired loans of $10.7 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.1 million at September 30, 2018 and impaired loans of $19.9 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $727 thousand at June 30, 2019. The increase in loans classified as impaired compared to the same period a year ago results from one $10.1 million commercial real estate loan.

                                         
TABLE 11
TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                         
    At September 30,   At June 30,   At March 31,   At December 31,   At September 30,
    2019   2019   2019   2018   2018
Nonaccrual   $ 1,746     $ 1,828     $ 2,725     $ 2,693     $ 2,720  
Accruing     4,937       6,425       6,680       6,866       6,990  
Total troubled debt restructurings   $ 6,683     $ 8,253     $ 9,405     $ 9,559     $ 9,710  
                                         
Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans     0.65 %     0.80 %     0.91 %     1.01 %     1.05 %
                                         

There were no new troubled debt restructurings during the three months ended September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, we had 99 restructured loans that qualified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 97 were performing according to their restructured terms.

                                         
TABLE 12
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                         
    At September 30,   At June 30,   At March 31,   At December 31,   At September 30,
    2019   2019   2019   2018   2018
Total nonaccrual loans   $ 12,796     $ 13,512     $ 14,535     $ 4,146     $ 3,717  
90 days past due and still accruing                              
Total nonperforming loans     12,796       13,512       14,535       4,146       3,717  
                                         
Other real estate owned ("OREO")     58             34       31       136  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 12,854     $ 13,512     $ 14,569     $ 4,177     $ 3,853  
                                         
Nonperforming loans to gross loans     1.24 %     1.30 %     1.40 %     0.44 %     0.40 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.87 %     0.94 %     0.99 %     0.32 %     0.29 %
                                         

The following table summarizes when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index as of September 30, 2019.

                                                 
TABLE 13
LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPAYMENT - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
At September 30, 2019
                                                 
                                  Years 6            
                                  Through   Beyond      
    Year 1   Year 2   Year 3   Year 4   Year 5   Year 10   Year 10   Total
Rate Index:                                                
Fixed   $ 46,963   $ 51,876   $ 43,148   $ 76,813   $ 33,417   $ 154,808   $ 35,385   $ 442,410
Variable:                                                
Prime     99,652     4,827     5,729     8,198     7,667     1,644         127,717
5 Year Treasury     20,669     53,077     70,058     88,475     73,234     53,514         359,027
7 Year Treasury     904     3,556     8,698     4,762     5,629     13,919         37,468
1 Year LIBOR     21,615                             21,615
Other Indexes     4,518     2,655     1,676     2,121     1,451     21,370     238     34,029
Nonaccrual     1,080     9,800     292     275     257     814     278     12,796
Total   $ 195,401   $ 125,791   $ 129,601   $ 180,644   $ 121,655   $ 246,069   $ 35,901   $ 1,035,062
                                                 


                               
TABLE 14
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEET
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                               
  At September 30,   Change   At June 30,
    2019
   2018
   $   %   2019
Assets:                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 32,505     $ 21,316     $ 11,189     52   %   $ 21,306  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     56,099       69,920       (13,821 )   (20 ) %     19,319  
Total cash and cash equivalents     88,604       91,236       (2,632 )   (3 ) %     40,625  
                               
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     272,341       239,633       32,708     14   %     285,819  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs     1,035,062       929,237       105,825     11   %     1,038,729  
Allowance for loan and lease losses     (12,285 )     (12,392 )     107     (1 ) %     (12,445 )
Net loans     1,022,777       916,845       105,932     12   %     1,026,284  
                               
Premises and equipment, net     16,084       13,495       2,589     19   %     15,836  
Other real estate owned     58       136       (78 )   (57 ) %      
Life insurance     23,576       22,282       1,294     6   %     23,449  
Deferred tax asset, net     4,818       8,084       (3,266 )   (40 ) %     4,791  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net     16,672       1,864       14,808     794   %     16,900  
Other assets     27,497       21,894       5,603     26   %     28,282  
Total assets   $ 1,472,427     $ 1,315,469     $ 156,958     12   %   $ 1,441,986  
                               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                              
Demand - noninterest-bearing   $ 412,410     $ 361,516     $ 50,894     14   %   $ 397,349  
Demand - interest-bearing     239,547       251,323       (11,776 )   (5 ) %     238,175  
Money market     317,120       259,230       57,890     22   %     300,847  
Savings     137,441       111,388       26,053     23   %     138,591  
Certificates of deposit     155,621       161,304       (5,683 )   (4 ) %     160,556  
Total deposits     1,262,139       1,144,761       117,378     10   %     1,235,518  
                               
Term debt:                              
Other borrowings     10,000       14,396       (4,396 )   (31 ) %     10,000  
Unamortized debt issuance costs     (55 )     (103 )     48     (47 ) %     (67 )
Net term debt     9,945       14,293       (4,348 )   (30 ) %     9,933  
                               
Junior subordinated debentures     10,310       10,310             %     10,310  
Other liabilities     18,396       13,136       5,260     40   %     18,372  
Total liabilities     1,300,790       1,182,500       118,290     10   %     1,274,133  
                               
Shareholders' equity:                              
Common stock     72,200       52,191       20,009     38   %     72,087  
Retained earnings     97,100       84,857       12,243     14   %     93,363  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax     2,337       (4,079 )     6,416     (157 ) %     2,403  
Total shareholders' equity     171,637       132,969       38,668     29   %     167,853  
                               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,472,427     $ 1,315,469     $ 156,958     12   %   $ 1,441,986  
                               
Total interest-earning assets   $ 1,360,184     $ 1,244,581     $ 115,603     9   %   $ 1,340,456  
Shares outstanding     18,212       16,330       1,882     12   %     18,214  
Book value per share   $ 9.42     $ 8.14     $ 1.28     16   %   $ 9.22  
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 8.51     $ 8.03     $ 0.48     6   %   $ 8.29  
                               
(1)  Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.


                                           
TABLE 15
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
    For The Three Months Ended   For The Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   Change   June 30,   September 30,
    2019   2018
   $   %   2019   2019   2018
Interest income:                                          
Interest and fees on loans   $ 13,013   $ 11,568     $ 1,445     12   %   $ 12,847   $ 37,891   $ 33,461
Interest on taxable securities     1,609     1,209       400     33   %     1,733     5,106     3,696
Interest on tax-exempt securities     271     400       (129 )   (32 ) %     328     986     1,276
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks     308     254       54     21   %     219     772     518
Total interest income     15,201     13,431       1,770     13   %     15,127     44,755     38,951
Interest expense:                                          
Interest on demand deposits     117     104       13     13   %     129     372     273
Interest on money market     451     172       279     162   %     380     1,120     439
Interest on savings     131     73       58     79   %     123     365     196
Interest on certificates of deposit     491     465       26     6   %     497     1,478     1,448
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of
San Francisco borrowings		         121       (121 )   (100 ) %     192     247     435
Interest on other borrowings     183     265       (82 )   (31 ) %     201     623     825
Interest on junior subordinated debentures     106     104       2     2   %     110     329     283
Total interest expense     1,479     1,304       175     13   %     1,632     4,534     3,899
Net interest income     13,722     12,127       1,595     13   %     13,495     40,221     35,052
Provision for loan and lease losses                     %            
Net interest income after provision
for loan and lease losses		     13,722     12,127       1,595     13   %     13,495     40,221     35,052
Noninterest income:                                          
Service charges on deposit accounts     177     170       7     4   %     187     532     521
ATM and point of sale fees     293     282       11     4   %     318     876     848
Fees on payroll and benefit processing     158     159       (1 )   (1 ) %     157     486     474
Life insurance     126     128       (2 )   (2 ) %     155     410     384
Gain on investment securities, net     12     1       11     1,100   %     33     137     41
Federal Home Loan Bank of
San Francisco dividends		     131     104       27     26   %     124     376     279
Gain (Loss) on sale of OREO         (7 )     7     100   %     18     41     9
Other income     109     106       3     3   %     108     305     331
Total noninterest income     1,006     943       63     7   %     1,100     3,163     2,887
                                                 


                                           
TABLE 15 - CONTINUED
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                                           
    For The Three Months Ended   For The Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   Change   June 30,   September 30,
    2019
   2018   $   %   2019   2019   2018
Noninterest expense:                                          
Salaries and related benefits     5,005       4,529     476     11   %     5,146     15,880     13,897
Premises and equipment     950       1,017     (67 )   (7 ) %     945     2,887     3,104
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
insurance premium		     (104 )     94     (198 )   (211 ) %     95     91     283
Data processing fees     565       518     47     9   %     621     1,745     1,421
Professional service fees     392       336     56     17   %     535     1,230     995
Telecommunications     194       55     139     253   %     180     547     449
Acquisition     (113 )     42     (155 )   (369 ) %     376     2,193     42
Other expenses     1,411       1,043     368     35   %     1,713     4,261     3,147
Total noninterest expense     8,300       7,634     666     9   %     9,611     28,834     23,338
Income before provision for income taxes     6,428       5,436     992     18   %     4,984     14,550     14,601
Provision for income taxes     1,786       1,404     382     27   %     1,340     3,958     3,710
Net income   $ 4,642     $ 4,032   $ 610     15   %   $ 3,644   $ 10,592   $ 10,891
                                           
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.26     $ 0.25   $ 0.01     4   %   $ 0.20   $ 0.59   $ 0.67
Average basic shares     18,130       16,252     1,878     12   %     18,134     17,918     16,242
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.26     $ 0.25   $ 0.01     4   %   $ 0.20   $ 0.59   $ 0.67
Average diluted shares     18,196       16,342     1,854     11   %     18,194     17,981     16,327
                                                 


                               
TABLE 16
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
                               
    For The Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2019   2019   2019   2018   2018
Earning assets:                              
Loans   $ 1,029,534   $ 1,028,187   $ 993,261   $ 923,409   $ 930,863
Taxable securities     238,601     249,907     253,068     218,137     199,883
Tax-exempt securities     32,974     39,501     50,454     42,868     48,561
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     58,897     35,605     40,223     75,295     50,397
Total earning assets     1,360,006     1,353,200     1,337,006     1,259,709     1,229,704
                               
Cash and due from banks     23,822     21,942     21,392     22,447     21,834
Premises and equipment, net     15,922     15,819     14,581     13,331     13,768
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net     16,769     16,995     11,872     1,842     1,888
Other assets     45,925     42,769     41,009     31,488     33,084
Total assets   $ 1,462,444   $ 1,450,725   $ 1,425,860   $ 1,328,817   $ 1,300,278
                               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                              
Demand - noninterest-bearing   $ 405,853   $ 379,173   $ 388,410   $ 367,457   $ 343,948
Demand - interest-bearing     243,553     238,840     243,376     257,227     235,664
Money market     309,188     296,326     293,396     265,190     259,242
Savings     138,296     139,307     131,081     110,934     107,349
Certificates of deposit     157,620     164,084     167,463     157,035     163,302
Total deposits     1,254,510     1,217,730     1,223,726     1,157,843     1,109,505
                               
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings         30,000     8,778         22,283
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs     9,942     10,841     12,889     13,785     14,681
Junior subordinated debentures     10,310     10,310     10,310     10,310     10,310
Other liabilities     18,074     18,246     17,452     12,846     12,000
Total liabilities     1,292,836     1,287,127     1,273,155     1,194,784     1,168,779
                               
Shareholders' equity     169,608     163,598     152,705     134,033     131,499
Liabilities & shareholders' equity   $ 1,462,444   $ 1,450,725   $ 1,425,860   $ 1,328,817   $ 1,300,278
                               


                               
TABLE 17
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
YEAR TO DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
                               
  For the Nine Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2019   2018   2018   2017   2016
Earning assets:                            
Loans   $ 1,017,127   $ 912,648   $ 915,360   $ 818,119   $ 752,938
Taxable securities     247,139     203,791     207,407     165,333     120,884
Tax-exempt securities     40,912     52,844     50,330     74,231     75,303
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     44,995     37,515     47,038     66,872     58,668
Total earning assets     1,350,173     1,206,798     1,220,135     1,124,555     1,007,793
                               
Cash and due from banks     22,375     19,801     20,468     18,301     15,831
Premises and equipment, net     15,445     14,161     13,952     15,567     15,078
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net     15,230     1,943     1,917     2,136     1,888
Other assets     43,253     32,666     32,369     37,692     39,160
Total assets   $ 1,446,476   $ 1,275,369   $ 1,288,841   $ 1,198,251   $ 1,079,750
                               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                              
Demand - noninterest-bearing   $ 391,208   $ 320,316   $ 332,197   $ 289,735   $ 226,368
Demand - interest-bearing     241,924     231,958     238,328     209,792     172,011
Money market     299,694     245,797     250,685     224,913     202,159
Savings     136,254     108,382     109,025     111,376     104,771
Certificates of deposit     163,020     171,941     168,183     205,648     221,074
Total deposits     1,232,100     1,078,394     1,098,418     1,041,464     926,383
                               
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings     12,894     30,037     22,466     302     17,856
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs     11,213     15,601     15,143     17,981     19,430
Junior subordinated debentures     10,310     10,310     10,310     10,310     10,310
Other liabilities     17,927     12,094     12,286     12,293     13,217
Total liabilities     1,284,444     1,146,436     1,158,623     1,082,350     987,196
                               
Shareholders' equity     162,032     128,933     130,218     115,901     92,554
Liabilities & shareholders' equity   $ 1,446,476   $ 1,275,369   $ 1,288,841   $ 1,198,251   $ 1,079,750
                               

About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services in northern California from Sacramento to Yreka along the Interstate 5 corridor. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”.

Contact Information:

Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5800

James A. Sundquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5825

Samuel D. Jimenez, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Telephone Direct (530) 722-3952

Andrea M. Newburn, Vice President and Senior Administrative Officer / Corporate Secretary
Telephone Direct (530) 722-3959

