Acme United Reports 7% Net Sales Increase and 30% Diluted EPS Increase for Third Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $37.0 million, compared to $34.7 million for the same period of 2018, an increase of 7%. Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $108.6 million, compared to $106.2 million for the same period in 2018, a 2% increase.



Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018, increases of 31% and 30%, respectively. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $4.5 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $4.0 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in last year’s same period, increases of 13% and 18%, respectively.

Chairman and CEO Walter C. Johnsen, said, “We are very pleased with our third quarter sales and earnings. We had excellent performance with our First Aid Only safety products line, driven by success of SmartCompliance kits and refills. International sales both in Europe and Canada were strong. Our on-line business was excellent, reflecting strength in first aid products and back-to-school items.

Mr. Johnsen added, “We expect continued good performance in the fourth quarter of 2019, particularly as our focus on productivity and sales growth continues. Based on the trends we are currently seeing, we are updating our financial guidance for the year. We now expect net sales of approximately $142 million compared to our previously provided range of $140 million - $143 million; net income of approximately $5.2 million compared to our previously provided range of $5.0 million - $5.3 million; and earnings per share of approximately $1.48 compared to our previously provided range of $1.41 - $1.50.

In the U.S. segment, net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 6% compared to the same period in 2018. Sales of first aid and safety products were strong, more than offsetting softness in the sales of certain school and office products. Net sales for the first nine months of 2019 in the U.S. segment increased 2% compared to the same period in 2018.

Net sales in Europe for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 15% in U.S. dollars and 21% in local currency compared to the same 2018 period. Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 14% in U.S. dollars and 22% in local currency compared to the first nine months of 2018. The sales increases in the quarter and nine months were mainly due to new customers in the office products channel and continued growth of DMT sharpening products.

Net sales in Canada for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 5% in U.S. dollars and 6% in local currency compared to the same 2018 period. Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 decreased 6% in U.S. dollars and 3% in local currency compared to the first nine months of 2018.

Gross margin was 35.5% in the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 35.8% in the same period in 2018. Gross margin was 36.6% in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 37.0% in the same period in 2018.

The Company’s bank debt less cash on September 30, 2019 was $35.9 million compared to $46.8 million on September 30, 2018. During the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2019, the Company distributed $1.6 million in dividends on its common stock, repurchased $0.4 million in treasury stock and generated $14 million in free cash flow, including a $2.3 million reduction in inventory.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Acme United will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results, which will be broadcast on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 800-767-8973. International callers may dial 334-777-6979. You may access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, Physicians Care ®, Pac-Kit ®, Spill Magic ®, Westcott ®, Clauss ®, Camillus ®, Cuda ®, and DMT ®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report, including without limitation, statements related to the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the following: (i) changes in the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which may be made at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the impact of uncertainties in global economic conditions, including the impact on the Company’s suppliers and customers; (iii) changes in client needs and consumer spending habits; (iv) the impact of competition and technological changes on the Company; (v) the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively, including its ability to successfully integrate any business it might acquire; (vi) currency fluctuations; (vii) increases in the cost of borrowings resulting from rising interest rates; (viii) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







ACME UNITED CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2019 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Amounts in 000's except per share data September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net sales $ 36,995 $ 34,731 Cost of goods sold 23,861 22,281 Gross profit 13,134 12,450 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 11,408 11,077 Operating Income 1,726 1,373 Interest expense, net 469 496 Other expense, net 40 23 Total other expense, net 509 519 Income before income tax expense 1,217 854 Income tax expense 158 47 Net income $ 1,059 $ 807 Shares outstanding - Basic 3,352 3,374 Shares outstanding - Diluted 3,486 3,551 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.24 Earnings per share - Diluted 0.30 0.23 ACME UNITED CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2019 (cont.) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Amounts in 000's except per share data September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net sales $ 108,585 $ 106,191 Cost of goods sold 68,877 66,905 Gross profit 39,708 39,286 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 32,679 32,923 Operating Income 7,029 6,363 Interest expense, net 1,463 1,346 Other expense, net 52 84 Total other expense, net 1,515 1,430 Income before income tax expense 5,514 4,933 Income tax expense 977 926 Net income $ 4,537 $ 4,007 Shares outstanding - Basic 3,352 3,374 Shares outstanding - Diluted 3,445 3,574 Earnings per share - Basic $ 1.35 $ 1.19 Earnings per share - Diluted 1.32 1.12 ACME UNITED CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2019 (Unaudited) Amounts in 000's September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,698 $ 4,021 Accounts receivable, less allowance 30,635 30,869 Inventories, net 38,970 41,274 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,787 2,270 Total current assets 77,090 78,434 Property, Plant and equipment, net 14,006 14,488 Operating lease right of use asset 2,123 - Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 16,107 16,959 Goodwill 4,696 4,696 Other assets 202 606 Total assets $ 114,224 $ 115,183 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,217 $ 6,654 Operating lease liability - short term 920 - Mortgage payable 267 267 Other accrued liabilities 8,202 4,417 Total current liabilities 16,606 11,338 Long term debt 38,125 47,028 Mortgage payable, net of current portion 3,244 3,511 Operating lease liability - long term 1,210 - Other non-current liabilities 15 815 Total liabilities 59,200 62,692 Total stockholders' equity 55,024 52,491 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 114,224 $ 115,183





CONTACT: Paul G. Driscoll Acme United Corporation 55 Walls Drive Fairfield, CT 06824 Phone: (203) 254-6060 FAX: (203) 254-6521



