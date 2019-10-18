Insect Repellent Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Insect Repellent Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, October 18, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Insect Repellent Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Insect Repellent Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

An insect repellent is a substance applied to skin, clothing, or other surfaces which discourages insects (and arthropods in general) from landing or climbing on that surface. Insect repellents help prevent and control the outbreak of insect-borne (and other arthropod-bourne) diseases such as malaria, Lyme disease, dengue fever, bubonic plague, and West Nile fever. Pest animals commonly serving as vectors for disease include insects such as flea, fly, and mosquito; and the arachnid tick.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

S.C. Johnson

Spectrum Brands

3M

Avon Products Inc.

DuPont(Entomol)

BASF

Omega Pharma

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Sawyer Products

Tender

Insect Shield

ExOfficio LLC

Cloeman

All Terrain

HOMS

Jahwa

Longrich Bioscience

Overview

An Insect Repellent is a product or substance which is directly applied to the clothing, skin, and other different surfaces. This useful substance prevents insects, also called arthropods, form climbing or staying on those surfaces. These repellents greatly help in preventing and controlling the increasing number of insect-borne health issues. For example, dengue fever, West Nile fever, malaria, Lyme disease, bubonic plague, and more. It prevents different types of insects from growing, such as fly, mosquitos, flea, and arachnid ticks. So, most people are now using this product.

Increasing awareness among consumers about arthropod-borne diseases due to waste from commercial and household is propelling the growth rate of this market. In the year 2018, the total market value was $ 3.6 billion. It is not expected that the Global Insect Repellent market will grow at 7.0 % of the compound annual growth rate during the forecast period, i.e., 2019 to 2023. A growing number of insects borne diseases have impacted the global market growth to a great extent. By the end of 2023, it is expected to reach around USD 7 billion.

Regions like Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific have witnessed a huge number of cases of different insects-burn diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. For example, the number of such incidents increased to 2 million in the year 2017 from the year 2016 throughout these countries. In these regions, people are now using the repellent to control the diseases. This, in turn, will definitely increase the demand for such repellent. Experts also suggest that growing awareness about the benefits of repellents in rural areas is driving the market.

Global Market Segmentation

The World Insect Repellent market is divided by considering three different factors. These are type, end-users or application, and regions. On the basis of type, it is split into body-worn repellent and non-body worn repellent. The report suggests that the body-worn repellent market segment, in 2018, witnessed the most significant market share. So, it is expected that this segment will continue to dominate. Now, based on the end-user or application, it is segmented into the general population and special population, which includes pregnancy, baby, and more. Among these, special population segment is expected to witness maximum market share during the forecast period. General population segment also plays a major role in overall market growth.

Geographical market segmentation

The Insect Repellent market is segmented into different important regions. The regions which included in this report are Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Besides, the study report also consists of some major country’s markets, which are greatly influencing the global market. The countries are Canada, Mexico, the U.S., Germany, India, China, France, Russia, UK, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others. Based on the current market scenario, it is forecasted that the Asia Pacific region will dominate the global market. Among all the countries located in this region, India will contribute a maximum amount of share.

Top Industry News

Insect Shield, a leading insect or mosquito repellent manufacturing company in the year 2017, launched permethrin spray. Till now, it has surpassed 25 million markets in a number of gear and apparel products processed. The company is currently working on a new product to keep the insects away from babies. It will be based on natural ingredients.

