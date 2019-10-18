Advance Notice of Third Quarter Financial Results for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Friday, November 1st at 9:00am CST. Shell Midstream Partners’ participants will be Kevin Nichols, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Carsten, Chief Financial Officer and Steve Ledbetter, VP Commercial.

Financial Information, including the earnings release will be released after markets close on Thursday, October 31st. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on the partnership's website at www.shellmidstreampartners.com by clicking on the "2019 Third Quarter Financial Results" link in the "Events & Conference" section. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the partnership’s website following the event.

About Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Royal Dutch Shell plc to own, operate, develop and acquire pipelines and other midstream assets. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s assets include interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals that serve as key infrastructure to (i) transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and (ii) deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Our assets also include interests in entities that own natural gas and refinery gas pipelines that transport offshore natural gas to market hubs and deliver refinery gas from refineries and plants to chemical sites along the Gulf Coast.

Inquiries:

Shell Media Relations

Americas: +1 832 337 4355

Shell Investor Relations

North America: +1 832 337 2034

