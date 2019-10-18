Full House Resorts Enters Into Additional Agreements Allowing for Online and Mobile Sports Wagering Throughout Indiana and Colorado

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) announced today that it has entered into two additional agreements allowing for online/mobile sports wagering throughout Indiana and Colorado. Both agreements are with WSI US, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, Limited and the primary operating company for its interactive gaming and sports wagering business.



“We are excited to partner with Wynn Resorts, allowing them to conduct mobile sports wagering throughout Indiana and Colorado,” said Daniel R. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts. “Wynn Resorts is renowned for its unparalleled focus on guest service and as the premier operator in the gaming industry. We are thrilled to see them bring their unique vision to the online space, beginning with the residents of -- and many visitors to -- Indiana and Colorado.”

On September 24, 2019, Full House Resorts filed an 8-K with the SEC summarizing the other sports wagering agreements that it had previously executed for Indiana and Colorado. With today’s announcement, the Company has now utilized all of its allowed sports wagering opportunities in those two states. Sports wagering in Colorado is contingent upon ratification in a statewide referendum scheduled for November 5, 2019.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, including those regarding the Company's expectations regarding its sports wagering partners and agreements and the ratification of sports betting by voters in Colorado. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the control of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties include those in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. Further information about Full House Resorts can be viewed on its website at www.fullhouseresorts.com and on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FHResorts.

