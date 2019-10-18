Global E-mountain Bike Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Forecast To 2025

“E-mountain Bike - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Market Synopsis:

The e-mountain bike (electric mountain bike) market is likely to gain quick mileage over the next couple of years. This analysis asserts that the global market is poised to value at a decent amount by the close of the forecast period. It also unravels the growth opportunities and threats prevailing in the market for keeping the players ahead of the curve. A decent CAGR is expected to be seen for the global e-mountain bike (electric mountain bike) market in the coming years. Increasing the youth population on the global front is expected to develop the market over the years. The product is gaining an edge over traditional bikes owing to its capacity to cover longer distances with the same efforts. This factor is anticipated to lead the proliferation of the e-mountain bike (electric mountain bike) market in the nearby future.

Increasing popularity of adventurous sports is also poised to catapult the e-mountain bike (electric mountain bike) market on a growth trajectory. Investments in the development of such sports to attract tourists are also expected to play an important role in the development of the global market. Also, the rising expenditures incurred on recreational activities are anticipated to influence the e-mountain bike (electric mountain bike) market greatly over the next couple of years. A rise in tourism activities is being observed among the young population. It is poised to push the e-mountain bike (electric mountain bike) market towards its growth trajectory in the years to come.

Increasing demand for biking on hilly terrain has generated demand for the product. The rising income levels are prognosticated to catalyse the proliferation of the e-mountain bike (electric mountain bike) market in the upcoming years. However, the implementation of stringent regulations on the speed limits is anticipated to hold the growth rate over the next couple of years.

Regional Analysis:

The key segments of the e-mountain bike (electric mountain bike) market, on the basis of region, are - North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. Europe is anticipated to gain momentum over the next couple of years. It is an important growth pocket and is assessed to contribute remarkably to the proliferation of the e-mountain bike (electric mountain bike) market in the nearby future. Increasing popularity of trekking and other adventurous sports is anticipated to drive market growth in the region. In addition, the rapidly increasing inclination towards physical activities for health purposes is expected to encourage the growth pattern of the e-mountain bike (electric mountain bike) market in the region in the upcoming years.

Industry News:

In October 2019, Vakmedianet group's Fazua GmbH, a German e-bike supplier, has received a loan of EUR 12 Mn by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the E-mountain Bike Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

Giant Bicycles

Pivot Cycles

SCOTT Sports

Trek Bicycle Corporation

TRINX

CUBE

Yamaha Motor

Pedego Electric Bikes

BH Bikes

