Mobile Power Plant Market Overview by 2025 | APR Energy, Siemens, PW Power Systems, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Mobile Power Plant Market

Mobile Power Plant Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% During the Forecast Period to Reach USD 2.18 Billion By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Mobile Power Plant Market (Power Capacity - 10 MW, 11 MW-20 MW, and Above 20 MW; Fuel Type - Natural Gas, Diesel, and Other Fuel Types; End User - Emergency Power, Oil and Gas, Remote Villages and Communities, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global mobile power plant market was approximately valued at US$ 1.51 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 % from 2019 to 2025 and is expected to reach 2.18 billion during the forecast year of 2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/15165

The Growing Remote Area and Rural Area Electrification Also Play A Key Role in the Growth of the Market

Increasing demand for electricity in developing regions is the major factor driving the growth of the mobile power plant market across the globe. Furthermore, the growing remote area and rural area electrification also play a key role in the growth of the market. High investment in infrastructure growth and the growth rate of industrialization are fueling the need for fast electricity generation which is further contributing to the growing demand for mobile power plants. However, high fuel prices and emission regulations in some countries are some key factors that may restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, higher levels of economic growth are expected to create an opportunity for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Mobile Power Plant Market: Segmentation

The global mobile power plant market is segmented on the basis of power capacity, fuel type, and end-user. By power capacity, the mobile power plant market is divided into 10 MW, 11 MW – 20 MW, and above 20 MW. The above 20 MW segment is projected to account for a leading share of the global mobile power plant market due to its requirement during emergencies, or for providing power to villages and coastal areas. In terms of fuel type, the global market is fragmented into natural gas, diesel, and other fuel types. The natural gas segment holds the maximum market share of the global mobile power plant market due to rising environmental concerns and increasing investment in gas infrastructure across the globe. Based on end-user, the mobile power plant market is segmented into emergency power, oil and gas, remote villages and communities, and other end users. The remote villages and communities’ segment are expected to increase at quick speed through the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for power in remote and off-grid communities and an increase in the number of off-grid human settlements across the globe.

The Middle East & Africa is Leading the Mobile Power Plant Market

In terms of region, the Middle East & Africa is leading the mobile power plant market due to the rising exploration activities in the region, the low electrification rate also helps the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of oil and gas fields in the region also boosts the growth of the market in the Middle East & Africa region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a beneficial rate through the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing investments in the oil & gas industry, especially in emerging countries like India and China. Furthermore, increasing the demand for power in the region also fuels the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Request a Discount on Standard Prices of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/15165

Mobile Power Plant Market: Competitive Analysis

The global mobile power plant market comprises with the players such as APR Energy, Siemens, PW Power Systems, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Turbine Technology Services Corporation, Solar Turbines Incorporated, MAPNA Group, Vericor, MEIDENSHA CORPORATION, and EthosEnergy. In 2018, APR Energy installed new power plants in South Australia that would help to defend against summer power outages.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of “Mobile Power Plant Market”

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the Mobile Power Plant.

=> Complete coverage of all the product types and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.