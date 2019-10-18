Japanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 2019 - Toshiba is the Only Japanese Semiconductor Brand Left on the Top 10 Player List

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Development and Strategies of Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the current status and future development of the industry as it gears itself towards new application markets such as autonomous vehicles and explores strategies of key players, including Toshiba, Panasonic, Fujitsu, Renesas Electronics, and Sony.



The Japanese semiconductor industry, which previously operated under the IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturer) model, not only was a leader in Asia but also had an unprecedented role in the world. After many years passed, Japan was too slow to adjust to structural changes in the industry, causing it to gradually lose its edge.

Scope

Development of the Japanese semiconductor brands in the global industry and includes top 10 shipment volume ranking in 2018.

Development of major Japanese players, including Toshiba, Panasonic, Fujitsu, Renesas Electronics, and Sony, and touching on their advantages and disadvantages as well as their market and product strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Status

1.1 Toshiba is the Only Japan's Semiconductor Brand Left on Top 10 Player List



2. Development of Japan's Key Players

2.1 Toshiba

2.1.1 Japan's No. 1 Semiconductor Manufacturer, Ranked 8th in the World

2.1.2 NAND Flash is Toshiba's Main Semiconductor Revenue Source

2.1.3 Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) Spun off to Fix Accounting Issues

2.2 Panasonic

2.2.1 Missed Market Changes, Poor Operations, No Longer a Top-ranked Company

2.2.2 Tightening Belts to Focus on Sensors

2.3 Fujitsu

2.3.1 Ranked 20th in the World, with no Standout Products

2.3.2 Semiconductor Business Split up to Build Relationships with Other Manufacturers

2.3.3 After Restructuring Fails to Fix Performance, Fujitsu Will Eventually Sell its Semiconductor Business and Move Towards a Fabless Model

2.3.4 Fujitsu is Going Almost Fabless, and will Focus on Next-Gen Memory

2.4 Renesas Electronics

2.4.1 Renesas has Turned to Outsourced Production as Japan's Plant Utilization Rate Has Continued to Decline

2.4.2 Organizational Reforms, Reshaped Product Lines, and a Focus on Emerging Market Segments

2.4.3 Accelerated Foreign M&A Activity to Increase Efficiency

2.5 Sony

2.5.1 Sony Spins off Semiconductor Division, Revenue Growth Driven by CMOS Sensors



List of Figures

Figure 1 Top 10 Global Semiconductor Manufacturers in 2010 vs. 2018

Figure 2 Global Comparison of NAND Flash Manufacturing Processes

Figure 3 Global Market Share of Major NAND Flash Manufacturers

Figure 4 Panasonic's Semiconductor Reorganization Strategy 2013-2018

Figure 5 Semiconductor Plants Currently Owned by Fujitsu

Figure 6 Semiconductor Plants Owned by Renesas, 2012-present

Figure 7 Capacity Utilization of Renesas Wafer Fabs in Japan

Figure 8 Renesas Income by Business Segment

Figure 9 Renesas Strategy by Product Category and Application Field

Figure 10 Renesas & A Entry Strategy for Emerging Applications

Figure 11 Sony's Semiconductor Income Distribution, 2015-2018

Figure 12 Distribution of Sony's Main CMOS Imaging Sensor Factories

