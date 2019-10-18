2019 Analysis of Taiwanese Consumers Buying Behavior towards Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of Taiwanese Consumer Buying Behavior towards Fast-moving Consumer Goods" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Questionnaire-based survey on Taiwanese consumers in the fourth quarter of 2018 to ascertain their views on buying fast-moving consumer goods online. Fast-moving consumer goods surveyed include toiletries, household cleaners, and packaged food and beverages.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of consumers' product, brand, and channel preference rankings for three major fast-moving consumer goods, identify which information and shopping channels consumers enjoy to purchase fast-moving consumer goods online, and examines main reasons behind consumers' decision to buy fast-moving consumer goods online and what have prevented them from doing so.

Scope

Consumers brand and channel preferences when it comes to buying fast-moving consumer goods online that comprise of three major categories: toiletries, household cleaners, and packaged food and beverages.

Top 20 fast-moving consumer good brands of three major categories

Five most frequently purchased toiletry product categories in Taiwan and includes the top 10 brands in each product category.

Four most frequently purchased household cleaning product categories in Taiwan and includes top 10 brands in each product category

Four most frequently purchased packed food and beverage product categories in Taiwan and include the top 20 brands in each product category.

Reasons consumers like or dislike to buy fast-moving consumer goods online, touching on top 10 shopping motivations

Key Topics Covered



1. Summary of Key Findings

2. Toiletries

3. Household Cleaners

4. Packaged Food & Beverages

3M

566

Andante

Ariel

Attach

Baigo

Bailan

Barista Coffee

Biore

books.com.tw

Branded websites

Bull Head Barbecue Sauce

Carefree

Carnation

Carrefour

Chimei food

Citiesocial

Coca-Cola

Colgate

Cosmed

Cpfoods

Dachan

Darlie

Day and Night

Delight

DHC

Diamond Mop

Dove

Dr.White

Dr's formula

Drano

Enaak

ETMall

Futong

Greenmax

Hai Rei

Head&Shoulder

HeySong

Honestbee

Hyfoods

I mei

i3Fresh

IBL

Jet Best

Johnsons

Joyshower

Kao

Kimlan

Kleenex

Kleen&Fresh

Knorr

Koloko

Kose

Kotex

Kuai Kuai

Kuang Chuan

La Roche-Posay

Lancome

Laurel

Lays

Lianhwa

Life Market

Lion

Lipton

Listerine

Longfeng

Lux

Magic Amah

Magiclean

Maobao

May-flower

Medimix

Momo Shop

Mr. Brown

Mr. Muscle

Mr.Jackson

Mr.Muscle

Namchow

Nestle

Neutrogena

Nivea

Olay

Oral-B

Orange House

P&G

Pantene

Paos

Parodontax

Paseo

PChome24h

Percil

Pert

Pledge

Pon pon

Pringles

Quaker

Rakuten

Regaine

RT-Mart

Savlon

SC Johnson

Sebamed

Senka

Sensodyne

Shin Kong Mitsukoshi-Beauty Stage

Shiseido

Shopee

SK-II

Snuggle

Soapberry

Sofy

Sogo iStore

Supersupau

Taisugar

Taiyen

Taobao

Tomax

Uncertain

Uni-President

Ve Wong

Vidal Sassoon

Virjoy

Wanjashan

Want-want

Watsons

Wei Chuan

Whiteman

Windex

Yaa Fang

Yahoo Shopping

