Head of State arrives in Bié Province

Cuemba, ANGOLA, October 18 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, arrived on Friday morning morning in the central Bié Province for a two-day working visit, during which he is to learn about the socioeconomic reality of this region. ,

The President’s visit is starting in Cuemba Municipality, located about 170 kilometres off the province’s capital, Cuito.

At Cuemba’s aerodrome, the Head of State was welcomed by the Bie Province governor, Pereira Alfredo, government officials and other personalities.

A meeting with the provincial government at the headquarters of the municipal administration marks the start of his visit.

João Lourenço is to visit the Municipal Hospital and unveil the Regibnal Hospital.

He is expected in Cuito City on Friday afternoon, where he is going to inaugurate the Joaquim Capango Airport and visit the Provincial Hospital.

On Saturday, the second and last day of the visit, João Lourenço will pay tribute to the martyrs of Cuto in the city's Monument Cemetery.

The Head of State will inaugurate the second phase of the Cuito Water Supply System, then chair a meeting with members of the Provincial Community Auscultation Council.

Still as part of his working agenda, the President will hold an interactive meeting with the local youth.

The head of state returns to Luanda on Saturday afternoon (October19th).

