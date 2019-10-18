MWC 2019 Observations: Global Smartphone Market Trends & Developments Featuring Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Sony, Nokia, Lenovo, ZTE, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MWC 2019 Observations: Global Smartphone Industry Development and Trend Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



At MWC 2019, 12 models of 5G smartphones were launched with a majority supporting sub-6GHz and most mmWave models were prototypes, initially targeting cloud games, high-definition streaming videos, and multi-camera live streaming. Other than 5G connection, branded vendors have also underscored the screen and lens designs.

This report provides a detailed description of smartphone specs and booth highlights of individual brands, including Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Sony, Nokia, Lenovo and ZTE; examines the future trends of smartphones, including the overview description of 5G baseband ICs developed by Qualcomm, Samsung, Hisilicon, MediaTek, Intel, and UNISOC and those chipmaker's booth highlights, including their development in 5G, VR/AR, foldable phone design, hole-punch screen, and multi-camera design.

Scope

Development of individual smartphone brands such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Sony, Nokia, Lenovo, and ZTE, touching on specs of their phone products and highlights of their booths at MWC 2019.

Development trends of major smartphones including the adoption of 5G ICs, VR/AR, and fordable, hole-punch screen, and multi-camera designs.

Key Topics Covered



New Product Launches of Smartphone Brands Future Trends of Smartphones Conclusion

Companies Mentioned



AGM

Alcatel

Black White Grey Communication Technology

Blackview

Centric

Cheng Fong

Doogee

Energizer

Goodix

Google

Huawei

Huo

Intel

Kingcomm

Konect

Konka

Leagoo

Lenovo

LG

MediaTek

Motorola

NOA

Nokia

Nubia

Oppo

Oukitel

Qualcomm

Royole

Samsung

Sony

TCL

Ulefone

Ulephone

Vano

Wiko

Xiaomi

ZTE

